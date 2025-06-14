How to get Radiance Burst Reactive Nemesis skin in Apex Legends

The Radiance Burst Reactive Nemesis skin in Apex Legends Season 25 can be obtained from the Split 1 Battle Pass. It is one of the most eye-catching items on the current battle pass and is available as the reward on the final level. Although you can keep on gaining more XP points to increase your level, the item drops stop at level 60.

Ad

The Radiance Burst skin for Nemesis is notable for its reactive nature. The weapon's cosmetic is capable of evolving to a different look in the match if you can secure kills and knockdowns. This can act as a great incentive for players to rush into battles and adopt aggressive strategies to bring the reactive skin to life.

This article will highlight unlocking the Radiance Burst Reactive Nemesis skin in Apex Legends Season 25.

Ad

Trending

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How can you unlock Radiance Burst Reactive Nemesis skin in Apex Legends

As mentioned above, the Radiance Burst Reactive Nemesis skin can only be unlocked by progressing through the battle pass. This means that once the Split 1 Battle Pass for Season 25 ends, you will not be able to obtain it or purchase it from the in-game store.

Ad

Radiance Burst Reactive Nemesis in Season 25 Split 1 Battle Pass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Also read: Apex Legends fans call out for better Nintendo Switch 2 support

Ad

Unlocking the skin is straightforward; you need to complete Daily and Weekly Challenges that appear on the Challenges tab to gain Battle Pass Stars. There are different tasks that you can do, and every challenge provides you with a different number of stars. You can earn a maximum of 10 stars from the lengthy or more difficult challenges. However, the game provides you with the option to complete some of the challenges in Non-Battle Royale mode (in different game modes that appear in the playlist).

Ad

You can also gather XP and secure stars by simply playing the game as well. However, the progression may be slower than completing specific challenges. Once your account starts gathering stars, the battle pass will start progressing automatically and unlock various rewards.

Read more: Apex Legends EAC update deals a massive blow to cheaters

It is important to note that the Radiance Burst Reactive Nemesis skin is present starting from the Premium track and is not a free item. This battle pass variant costs a total of 950 Apex Coins and will give you back slightly more AC than you spent, helping you buy the next split battle pass without needing to spend anything extra.

Ad

Investing in one seasonal battle pass can almost guarantee that you can recycle the currency to purchase the next pass as well. This makes it easier for players to redeem the rewards of the Premium Battle Pass without purchasing it repeatedly.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.