Apex Legends hotfix patch (June 4, 2025): Ballistic nerf, Alter nerf, and more

A new Apex Legends hotfix patch was released on June 4, 2025. This update has been pushed to primarily improve Legend balancing in the game, and further fix certain bugs and issues that have been plaguing the title. With the debut of Season 25, Ballistic, Alter, and some other Legends have been dominating all game modes, and the developers have incorporated certain nerfs to help balance.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Apex Legends hotfix patch for June 4, 2025. Read below to know more.

Everything included with the Apex Legends hotfix patch for June 4, 2025

Here are the additions and changes that have been made with the latest Apex Legends hotfix patch:

General

Resolved several crashes related to Season 25

Fixed some minor issues with Ranked Ladders

Adjusted several Legend abilities, including:

Alter

Reduced the delay when following an enemy Alter's Ultimate portal from 8s --> 6s

Increased Nexus re-activation delay from 30s --> 60s

Ballistic

Reduced overheat damage from 30 --> 15

Removed the Ultimate extension gained from knocking other players

Conduit

Reduced Tactical cooldown from 31s --> 21s

As evident, both Ballistic and Alter have been handed some serious nerfs, and for the right reason. Since the Assault class rework and the update to Alter's kit, both Ballistic and Alter have been a dominant force in the meta, if not, the best meta characters since Season 24. Now, with two characters dominating the meta, the gameplay loop becomes very stagnant as other Legends barely receive any playtime.

Naturally, after due consideration and taking feedback from the community, Respawn Entertainment has issued certain nerfs that affect both Legends' tactical and ultimate abilities in the game. These nerfs have been rightfully issued, and we expect a much healthier Legend meta moving forward.

Furthermore, Conduit, who was once considered overpowered, was almost nerfed to the ground when her tactical cooldown was changed to 31 seconds. With the latest hotfix patch, Respawn Entertainment has brought it back to 21 seconds, and that makes her a fantastic Support Legend. Though she might not be the best in her class, her tactics now provide more than enough utility to make her a viable pick in a trio.

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends hotfix patch for June 4, 2025. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

