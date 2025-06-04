Apex Legends EAC update serves a massive blow against cheaters, cheating down by 30%

Apex Legends EAC, or Easy Anti-Cheat, has undergone a set of major changes over the past few months. This homegrown anti-cheat software is responsible for taking down cheaters, and in recent times, has been extremely effective at combating exploiters and cheaters. Respawn Entertainment has recently revealed a graph showcasing the effectiveness of their upgraded EAC software, and the results are wonderful.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the latest Apex Legends EAC update and how it has been performing so far.
Was Apex Legends EAC successful in purging cheaters?
In short, yes, Apex Legends EAC has indeed been quite successful in purging cheaters from the game. Of course, we do not have metrics that suggest that cheaters no longer exist in this title. However, judging by the software's past performances, the latest metrics do hint that there's been quite an upgrade.
In November 2024, the support for EAC and Apex Legends was withdrawn from all Linux devices. This step was taken after a long-term investigation indicating that most cheats were developed using Linux. Since then, there has actually been quite a severe drop in the number of cheaters prevalent in the game.
Further upgrades have been made to the EAC, and these, paired with the Linux ban, have in fact improved the quality-of-life experience of playing Apex Legends.
In their recent EAC update chart, Respawn Entertainment has highlighted that the battle royale match infection rate has dropped by 40% since August 2024, and that is in fact, quite a steep margin. Furthermore, the Enhanced Tooling & Automated Detections has allowed the EAC to automatically scrutinize and ban players who are reported three times.
All in all, both these metrics combined display that there has been at least a 30% decrease in the total number of cheaters since Season 22, or August 2024.
Developers have also ensured that continuously improving Easy Anti-Cheat and the quality of playing the game are at their topmost priority. Moving forward, they will further implement systems that can automatically detect anti-recoil and other similar behavioral detection models. This will ensure that players who abuse mechanics like jitter-aiming and other anti-recoil scripts will get banned automatically.
