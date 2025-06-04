Apex Legends EAC update serves a massive blow against cheaters, cheating down by 30%

Apex Legends EAC, or Easy Anti-Cheat, has undergone a set of major changes over the past few months. This homegrown anti-cheat software is responsible for taking down cheaters, and in recent times, has been extremely effective at combating exploiters and cheaters. Respawn Entertainment has recently revealed a graph showcasing the effectiveness of their upgraded EAC software, and the results are wonderful.

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the latest Apex Legends EAC update and how it has been performing so far.

Was Apex Legends EAC successful in purging cheaters?

In short, yes, Apex Legends EAC has indeed been quite successful in purging cheaters from the game. Of course, we do not have metrics that suggest that cheaters no longer exist in this title. However, judging by the software's past performances, the latest metrics do hint that there's been quite an upgrade.

Ad

Trending

In November 2024, the support for EAC and Apex Legends was withdrawn from all Linux devices. This step was taken after a long-term investigation indicating that most cheats were developed using Linux. Since then, there has actually been quite a severe drop in the number of cheaters prevalent in the game.

Further upgrades have been made to the EAC, and these, paired with the Linux ban, have in fact improved the quality-of-life experience of playing Apex Legends.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In their recent EAC update chart, Respawn Entertainment has highlighted that the battle royale match infection rate has dropped by 40% since August 2024, and that is in fact, quite a steep margin. Furthermore, the Enhanced Tooling & Automated Detections has allowed the EAC to automatically scrutinize and ban players who are reported three times.

All in all, both these metrics combined display that there has been at least a 30% decrease in the total number of cheaters since Season 22, or August 2024.

Ad

Developers have also ensured that continuously improving Easy Anti-Cheat and the quality of playing the game are at their topmost priority. Moving forward, they will further implement systems that can automatically detect anti-recoil and other similar behavioral detection models. This will ensure that players who abuse mechanics like jitter-aiming and other anti-recoil scripts will get banned automatically.

Read more: Wattson Prestige skin in Apex Legends leaked: Everything we know

That's everything you need to know about the Apex Legends EAC update. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.