Latest Apex Legends leaks hint at major changes to the Olympus map

Apex Legends players might be in for a big surprise soon, especially if Olympus is your go-to battleground. Leaks from trusted dataminer @HYPERMYSTx on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the high-tech floating city is getting a massive overhaul in an upcoming update.

From a chilly new skybox to a full-blown Town Takeover for Horizon, the leaked details point toward a refreshing shake-up for Olympus. Some classic places of interest may be at risk, and some new mechanics could make traveling around the map more exciting than ever. While nothing is confirmed yet, the fans are abuzz, and it's not hard to see why.

Here's a closer look at what's on its way to Olympus in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations, please take information herein with a grain of salt.

All the leaked updates coming to Olympus in Apex Legends

One of the most prominent changes hinted at in the leaks is a snowy skybox. Olympus, with its streamlined, futuristic looks and sun-hued skies, might soon leave its future summer vibe behind and opt for something quite wintery and atmospheric instead. It's a small thing, but one which might transform the map's mood utterly.

But the biggest spotlight is on Horizon. She’s reportedly getting her own Town Takeover, set to replace the current Orbital Cannon area. This isn't just a reskin, either; her takeover will possibly feature a Low Gravity Zone, which lines up perfectly with her lore and abilities. Expect floaty gunfights and creative plays in a space designed entirely around Horizon’s gravitational tech.

As part of the rework, several familiar spots on Olympus may be removed altogether. Leaks say goodbye to Orbital Cannon, Docks, Energy Depot, and even a third Grow Tower. While longtime players might feel a bit nostalgic, this could be Respawn’s way of tightening up the map to make matches faster and more action-packed.

To replace some of that lost mobility, Olympus is also reportedly getting a new map feature: the Gravity Thruster. These will work like the vertical launchers on Broken Moon — launching you into the air for quick repositioning or stylish escapes. In a map already full of movement-friendly spots, this could take vertical play to a whole new level.

Another change mentioned in the leaks is that Elysium, a current POI, is being relocated. It’s moving closer to Horizon’s Town Takeover, likely to help center the action around the northwest section of the map and bring more players into that area early on.

All signs point to Olympus becoming more than just a visual refresh. With new mechanics, movement options, and story integration through Horizon’s takeover, this could be the most immersive version of the map yet. It feels like Respawn is trying to make every map update mean something more, both in how the game plays and in how its legends are represented.

If the leaks are accurate — @HYPERMYSTx has a solid track record — they hint at big things coming for the map. So, whether you’re a seasoned Apex veteran or just looking for a change of scenery, keep your eyes peeled. This map may soon be colder, crazier, and more chaotic than ever.

