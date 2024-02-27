How to play Horizon in Apex Legends

Horizon is part of Apex Legends' extensive list of Skirmisher Legends. Her kit fiddles with gravity, giving her a unique set of gravity-based abilities. Introduced in Season 7, Horizon has remained meta for the better part of two years. However, her power creep has been noticed by the developer, and with the mid-season patch for Season 19 and further, the Season 20 update, her kit has been dramatically nerfed.

Despite the new changes, Horizon still possesses some of the strongest abilities in the game, This article will explore all her abilities and provide a detailed guide on how best you can use them even after the nerfs.

What are Horizon's abilities in Apex Legends?

Expand Tweet

Horizon possesses some of the most unique abilities in Apex Legends. A detailed description of all of them has been provided below:

Spacewalk (Passive): Hoeizon's custom spacesuit provides her with increased aerial control. It reduces fall impacts and makes her movement smoother than all other Legends. She experiences no fall shock, irrespective of how high up she falls. Furthermore, crouching upon landing will chain the movement into a perfectly transitioned slide without delay.

Gravity Lift (Tactical): You throw a device that propels players and items upwards. It creates a 30-meter upward spiral, and you can move horizontally when inside this lift. It stays active for ten seconds, and the cooldown is initiated as the ability ends.

Black Hole (Ultimate): You can deploy a low-gravity device, which, upon landing, pulls all players within a 10-meter radius towards it.

You also get access to these unique Legend Upgrades after the Season 20 update:

Level 2 Upgrades

Big Bang: See nearby ordinances through walls and even deathboxes.

See nearby ordinances through walls and even deathboxes. Ammuvision: See different varieties of ammunition in death boxes without needing to access it.

Level 3 Upgrades

Tactical Upgrade : Reduce the cooldown of Gravity Lift by five seconds.

: Reduce the cooldown of Gravity Lift by five seconds. Ultimate Upgrade: Reduce the cooldown for Black Hole by 14%.

How to use Horizon in Apex Legends?

Expand Tweet

Despite being a Skirmisher, Horizon excels at taking the first point of contact against enemy teams in Apex Legends. Her kit is designed to provide players with numerous offensive opportunities, as well as a means to take defensive measures when necessary.

Horizon's passive ability provides you with buttery-smooth movement capabilities. You should spend some time in the firing range and learn new movement techs to chain it with this ability for the best results.

As for her Gravity Lift, its uses are limitless. From using it as an engagement tool to using it for quick repositioning or even healing, Gravity Lift, despite its numerous nerfs over the past few seasons, remains a meta ability in the game. For the most part, you should use it as an escape tool during a fight. You can even use this ability to block off doorways and prevent enemies from pushing your team when stuck inside a building.

Lastly, Horizon's ultimate ability, Black Hole, is a great zoning tool. You should use it to create space between the enemy and yourself, and to make the most of this ability, communicate with your team to pair grenades with this ability.

For more Sportskeeda Apex Legends guides, check the links below:

Wraith guide || Lifeline guide || Loba guide || Ash guide