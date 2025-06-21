When does Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 start?

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 is around the corner. Marking the closure of the first half of the split, the mid-season update will pave the way for a brand-new split, and alongside it, a plethora of new content in the game. We have news of a variety of changes coming with the latest update, all of which will be disclosed below.

This article will explore the start date and time for Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2. Furthermore, we will provide a detailed brief on what you can expect from the mid-season update. Read below to know more.

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 start date and time for all regions

Similar to previous mid-season updates, Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 will go live on June 24, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST. Players can expect a short downtime as the servers go offline for maintenance.

Considering the amount of content in the latest update, we speculate that it will feature a substantial download package.

That said, here's a detailed look at the Apex Legends Season 25 Split 1 end date and time for all regions:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) June 24, 2025, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT) June 24, 2025, at 11 am Central Time (CT) June 24, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET) June 24, 2025, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) June 24, 2025, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET) June 24, 2025, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) June 24, 2025, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) June 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST) June 25, 2025, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST) June 25, 2025, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) June 25, 2025, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) June 25, 2025, at 6 am

What can we expect from the Apex Legends mid-season update?

First and foremost, players can expect a wide array of Legend nerfs and buffs to surface with the debut of the mid-season update. Wattson has been queued for a major buff, and for the right reasons. The Legend will be receiving a Prestige skin soon, and on that account, her kit is being provided with some much-needed upgrades with the latest update.

Furthermore, ranks will reset, and new maps will come into rotation. Gun balance is expected to change. All these factors will contribute to a fresh gameplay experience when it comes to queueing up for Apex Legends' casual and competitive game modes.

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 25's first split coming to an end. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

