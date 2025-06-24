The Apex Legends patch notes for Season 25 Split 2 have been officially released, and the latest mid-season update has a lot in store for the community. Starting from a collection event featuring an exclusive Wattson Prestige skin, to a plethora of balance changes, LTMs, the latest update is packed with content to the brim.

This article will explore all the new additions and changes that will be coming with the Apex Legends patch notes for Season 25 Split 2.

Everything that's coming with the Apex Legends patch notes (Season 25 Split 2)

Arena: Duels

Test your mettle in a new limited-time Arenas variant: Duels. Chain 1v1 duels throughout a 5-minute match on a server of 30 players while a leaderboard tracks your performance. Each Legend, loadout, and spawn location is randomized, but both you and your opponent will be mirrored, pushing you to make the best of each moment on even ground.

Moreover, with abilities turned off until July 15, it’s all about core gun skills and movement. This is Arenas: Duels at its purest. Also, a great way to warm up for those looking to get back into the swing before jumping into their primary modes.

Later this split, we'll update the experience by turning on Legend abilities for a new and exciting tactical layer. We’ll see who the real Legends of leaderboards are —unless you opt to hide it.

Reward Track

Complete daily event challenges to earn up to 1,400 points per day to unlock Future Icons rewards and check your progress for all four event badges with the latest Apex Legends patch notes.

Event Items in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2

Fresh new limited-time cosmetics are up for grabs as you progress through the Future Icons Event, including Legendary skins for Rampart, Octane, and the Peacekeeper.

All items will be possible drops in Future Icons Event Packs† for the duration of the event, with each pack having a chance to unlock Wattson’s Prestige skin, “Apex Icon,” complete with matching Dive Trail. Each event pack contains one event item and two standard items, and there are no duplicates of event items in these packs.

Gold Weapon Rotation Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2

Spitfire, R-301, R-99, Flatline, Akimbo Mozambiques

All map changes coming with Apex Legends patch notes (Season 25 Split 2)

Pubs & Ranked

Kings Canyon

World’s Edge

Broken Moon

Mixtape

(June 24-August 5, 2025)

TDM: Fragment, Party Crasher, Skull Town

Control: Caustic, Production Yard, Lava Siphon

Gun Run: Skull Town, Monument, The Core

Modes

LTM: Arenas: Duels without abilities (June 24-July 15, 2025)

Fight 1v1: win as many 1v1 Duels as you can in the time given

Even Duels: dueling players are assigned matching Legends and weapons for even ground

Leaderboard: tracks players’ performance over the course of the match

No abilities: abilities will be turned off for the first part of the event, allowing players to focus on gun skills and movement

Three maps: Encore, Habitat, and Party Crasher available at launch with a variety of spawn points

LTM: Arenas: Duels with abilities (July 15-August 5, 2025)

Abilities: Legends abilities are turned on for a new, exciting strategic layer

Ranked changes with Apex Legends patch notes

Ranked Tier Display: now shows the tier distribution per squad instead of per individual player. Ranked matchmaking for premade squads is done based on the highest RP value in the squad. This change will group all squad members, premade or otherwise, to show the entire squad based on the highest Rank Tier in that squad.

now shows the tier distribution per squad instead of per individual player. Ranked matchmaking for premade squads is done based on the highest RP value in the squad. This change will group all squad members, premade or otherwise, to show the entire squad based on the highest Rank Tier in that squad. Ladder Champion Dive Trail: granted to all players that completed the Ladder Champion placement Challenge in Split 1 and will be accessible for all of Split 2. If you wish to retain access to the Dive Trail, you must complete the same Challenge in this current split.

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends patch notes for Season 25 Split 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

