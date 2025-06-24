All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 

The Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 will bring forth a unique Legend meta in the game, encouraging players to devise creative ability synergies and team comps. Previously, the meta has been absolutely dominated by Skirmishers and Assault Legends. However, moving forward, we believe that we are going to see Wattson and Vantage dominate the battlegrounds.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on all the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2. Read below to know more.
Exploring all the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2
Here are the different Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2:
Wattson
Passive: Spark of Genius
- 50% faster Ult accel consumption
- Passive Shield Regen increased to 2s (was 1s)
Tactical: Perimeter Security
- Increase fence node HP to 50 (was 25)
- Cooldown reduced to 4s (was 15s)
- Fences now slow sliding and jumping enemies, and consume cooldowns on Ash’s dash and Sparrow’s double jump
- Fences placed across doors will electrify the doorsStuns enemies when they open an electrified door or kicks it in
- Electrification ends if the fence is obstructed or the fence is removed, and restarts when the fence is active again
- Removed doors exploding when opened into the line of a fence
Upgrades: Level 2
- Falling Stars: Integrated into base kit
- NEW Help is Here: Gain all support perks (access Support Bins, faster revives with health regen, gain MRB with Banners)
- NEW Ultimate Conductor: Damage to enemies is converted to Ult charge and knocks give a burst of 30% Ult charge
Upgrades: Level 3
- NEW Energized Healer: Gain double small med healing
- Power Pylon: Double Ult HP, healing rate, and capacity
Vantage
- Shrank Vantage’s upper body hitbox to better match her character model
Passive: Spotter’s Lens
- Can now ping up to 3 enemies at a time
- Can see the health bars of targeted enemy
- Pinging an enemy will reveal their position when further than 50m away (was 100m)
Tactical: Echo Relocation
- Echo will auto-recall after you jump
- Faster jump activation time
- Increased base and max distance Echo can fly by 10m
- Integrated Bat Bounce into base kit
- Reduced time to redeploy guns after jump to 0.2s (was 0.5s)
- Widened the FOV that Echo needs to be in to jump to
Ultimate: Sniper’s Mark
- Integrated Ultimate Reload upgrade into base kit. Ultimate accelerators are used 50% faster, and provide 2 extra bullets
- Laser is now hidden until Vantage shootsLaser lasts for 15s, timer refreshes with each shot
- Laser is now more representative of aim
Upgrades: Level 2
- NEW Controlling my Prey: Hain access to Ring Consoles and zone overcharge
- NEW Improved Mark: Marked enemy icon is visible through walls, briefly highlights enemies, and reveals their health bar to your squad upon mark
Upgrades: Level 3
- NEW Tactical Cooldown: Reduce Tac's cooldown by 5s
- NEW Sniper Cover: Adds Gun Shield to Sniper’s Mark
Ash
Passive:
- Decreased dash cooldown to 8s (was 10s)
Tactical:
- Slightly decreased tether strength when pulling hard (like when using movement abilities)
Upgrades: Level 2
- Dual Breach: Moved to Level 2
- NEW Charged Knock: Gain HP regen on a knock
Upgrades: Level 3
- Ghost in the Machine: Removed
- Greedy Snare and Twin Snares: Moved to Level 3
Alter
Ultimate: Void Nexus
- Chase portal usage warning delay reduced to 3.5s (was 5s)
- Chase portal activation delay reduced to 6s (was 8s, Previous Hotfix)
- Cooldown after usage increased to 60s (was 30s, Previous Hotfix)
Ballistic
Tactical: Whistler
- Damage on activation reduced to 15 (was 20)
- Damage from overheat reduced to 15 (was 30, Previous Hotfix)
Ultimate: Tempest
- Removed time extension from knocks (Previous Hotfix)
- Upgrades Extra Bullets: Moved to Level 2
- Lasting Bullet: Moved to Level 3
Conduit
Tactical: Radiant Transfer
- Reduce cooldown to 21s (was 31s, Previous Hotfix)
- Reduce recharge delay after damage to 1s (was 2s)
Mirage
Tac & Ult
- Decoys now swap weapons when you do and also properly holster melee weapons
That's everything that you need to know about the Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
