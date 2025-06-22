Upcoming Legend changes indicate a potential meta shift in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 has some interesting and quite unconventional Legend changes planned. The mid-season update, which is queued for release on June 24, 2025, is undoubtedly the most highly anticipated patch for the title, owing to the plethora of changes that have been confirmed with the official developer blog.

After critically scrutinizing the Legend updates that have been planned for the latest patch, we've come to the conclusion that the Legend meta shift in the game is going to be quite fascinating.

This article will explore the potential meta changes coming with Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are speculative and are solely indicative of the author's own opinion.

Potential Legend meta changes coming in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 is set to incorporate some major Legend reforms, and it's going to change the meta landscape within the title. Let's take a structured look at the potential shift that you can expect with the debut of the mid-season update.

Legend buffs

Wattson

The changes brought forth to Wattson and Vantage are undoubtedly the biggest highlight in the entirety of the patch notes. Controller Legends have been, by far, the least played and the least impactful role in the past few seasons. Wattson's latest buff is a great way to stir things up.

Wattson in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Wattson's entire kit is getting significantly buffed. Her tactical cooldowns are dropping down by a huge margin, and her ultimate and passive abilities are going to be, undoubtedly, one of the strongest in the game.

One gander at the patch notes is enough to tell you that the latest mid-season update will be spearheaded by this Controller Legend.

Read more: What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 update?

Vantage

Alongside Wattson, Vantage is the second Legend to get a serious upgrade to her entire kit. Starting from the cooldown timers, the developers have incorporated major quality of life upgrades to Vantage's kit, all of which are going to make her a sure-shot meta character after the mid-season update.

Vantage in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Her passive is stronger than before, her ultimate has a faster recharge time, and her tactical ability is getting some fantastic QoL updates that will improve her mobility across the field.

Her pick rate has been quite low in the past few seasons. Even in the best of times, her kit has felt lackluster, and in our opinion, lacked the effectiveness or the zing that would sway someone from choosing her over other Recon Legends like Bloodhound.

Legend nerfs

Ash, Alter, and Ballistic, the trio who have been the most dominant force in the past few months, are finally getting nerfed. The meta has not just been dominated by the trio, but has absolutely stagnated to a point where you couldn't pick anything beyond these three Legends if you wanted to win your competitive matches.

Respawn has carefully nerfed these Legends, fine-tuning their cooldowns and laying down certain checks to ensure that these characters do not saturate the meta once again.

Read more: Latest Apex Legends leaks hint at major changes to the Olympus mapw

All in all, if you've stuck with this article to the end, you would've concluded that there's going to be a drastic meta shift in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2. Well, on that note, you would be right, and in all honesty, we definitely think that it's going to be spearheaded by both Wattson and Vantage.

However, the carefully curated changes to Ash, Alter, and Ballistic also ensure that these Legends are not entirely out of the playing field. We expect that with the debut of Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2, we are going to see the creation of unique team comps that will feature Legends from a different array of classes, and won't just be restricted to the Assault or Skirmisher classes.

That's everything that you need to know about the potential meta shift in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

