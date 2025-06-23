Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 release countdown (all platforms)

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 is almost here, and if you're looking for a countdown to keep track of the update, you're in the right place. The newest patch is set to bring major changes to the game's Legend and weapon meta. The biggest highlight for fans is undoubtedly the changes that are coming to the fan-favorite controller, Wattson, and the upcoming meta pick, Vantage.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 release countdown for all platforms. Read below to know more.
Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 start date and time for all regions (all platforms)
Like previous updates, the Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 update will share a synchronized launch across all platforms on June 24, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST.
There will be a short downtime across all platforms that host the game. That said, here's a detailed list of the release dates and times for different regions of the globe:
What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2?
First and foremost, a brand-new mid-season update will kickstart a new ranked split in Apex Legends. Players will once again get a chance to grind through the competitive playlist and push their limits to reach the best ranks in the game.
Furthermore, the mid-season update will debut with the release of a brand-new collection event, Future Icons. It will feature a Wattson Prestige skin as its final collectible reward.
The game will also feature a unique new limited-time game mode, Arenas Duel, where players will get a chance to 1v1 against a number of other competitors in the game.
Last but not least, a plethora of Legend changes are being implemented in the game. These will cause ripples in the Legend-meta in the game and pave the way for the creation of new and unique team comps in Apex Legends.
That's everything you need to know about the Apex Legends S25 Split 2 release countdown. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
If you're interested, here's a recap of the changes brought forth by the previous seasonal update:
