Where to find all hidden Nessies in the Firing Range in Apex Legends Season 17

Apex Legends often hides Easter Eggs in plain sight for players to discover. The Nessies have been a community favorite for a long time and have been incorporated into many fun Easter Egg hunts. Often placed in the most obvious and blatant locations, they provide a distraction and a change of pace from the usual battle royale experience.

Season 17 introduced a brand-new Firing Range to Apex Legends. It has an extensive layout that has been modified and perfected for players. Respawn Entertainment has cheekily hidden quite a few Nessies in the firing range to keep things fresh.

I've started getting a lot of people asking if the blue nessie is the end of the hunt, and yes, that's the end... For now

Longer thread later today!

Locations of all hidden Nessies in the Firing Range of Apex Legends Season 17

1) Green Nessie #1

Green Nessie #1 (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

The first Nessie is safely tucked beside a crate in the left spawn room. Upon interaction, it will make a squeaking sound and be inserted into players' inventory.

2) Green Nessie #2

Green Nessie #2 (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

The second Nessie can be found right in front of the Mythic rarity weapon's stack in the range.

3) Green Nessie #3

Green Nessie #3 (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

The third Nessie is placed cleverly in the second story of the Belfry tower in the firing range. It sits right beside a chair, casually waiting to be picked up

4) Green Nessie #4

Green Nessie #4 (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

This Nessie has been cheekily kept out of bounds. It sits on the top of a ledge in the far right corner of the range.

5) Green Nessie #5

Green Nessie #5 (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

The fifth Nessie on the firing range is pretty hard to spot. It sits about halfway up a pine tree, blending in fairly well with the branches. Using Valkyrie or Revenant would be the easiest way to get a hold of this Nessie.

6) Green Nessie #6

Green Nessie #6 (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

With a little puppy to keep them company, little Nessie #6 sits on top of the highest mountain with their furry friend.

7) Green Nessie #7

Green Nessie #7 (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

Nessie #7 has been busy preparing for take-off. It is waiting patiently for its crew, sitting on the right side of the dropship, parked near the middle back of the firing range of Apex Legends.

8) Green Nessie #8

Green Nessie #8 (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

This cheeky bugger has been hiding on an island off of the main firing range. Use an evac tower and redeploy to the back of the island in order to find Nessie #8 tucked in between some trash bags.

9) Green Nessie #9

Green Nessie #9 (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

Huddled up behind the dueling pit, Nessie #9 is grouped with a bunch of Wattson plushies.

10) Green Nessie #10

Green Nessie #10 (Image via Respawn Entertainment/Sportskeeda)

Nessie #10 is next to some boxes and a small yellow tube under the back stairs of the center building.

Special Nessies

Pink Nessie

Pink Nessie (Image via twitter.com/SomeoneWhoLeaks)

Earning 100 kills in the firing range will unlock the Pink Nessie for players. This can be easily achieved by eliminating the bots in the firing range.

12) Golden Nessie

Golden Nessie (Image via reddit.com/PlatinumRooster)

The Golden Nessie can be unlocked by visiting all available POIs, picking up a weapon, and using the Power Tower at least once. A minimum of five minutes must be spent in the firing range. It is located behind the player when they spawn in the firing range.

13) Blue Nessie

Blue Nessie (Image via twitter.com/SomeoneWhoLeaks)

The Blue Nessie is the most evasive of the bunch. The community has been grinding day in and out trying to figure out the final piece of the puzzle. To do so, players can throw the Throwing Knife into the air and hit the middle dummy in the head. This will unlock the Blue Nessie and complete the entire Easter Egg puzzle in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Explore a healing World’s Edge, grow your skills in the newly evolved Firing Range, and demonstrate your skills with Weapon Mastery.



Drop in on May 9 and prove you’re ready to hit your mark!



: go.ea.com/Wq89D Show your caliber in Apex Legends: Arsenal.Explore a healing World’s Edge, grow your skills in the newly evolved Firing Range, and demonstrate your skills with Weapon Mastery.Drop in on May 9 and prove you’re ready to hit your mark! Show your caliber in Apex Legends: Arsenal.Explore a healing World’s Edge, grow your skills in the newly evolved Firing Range, and demonstrate your skills with Weapon Mastery. Drop in on May 9 and prove you’re ready to hit your mark!🔗: go.ea.com/Wq89D https://t.co/4YWU5rBgcp

This Easter Egg hunt is a ton of fun, and the Apex Legends community is enjoying it a lot. Respawn Entertainment has hinted at more such tiny events being introduced in future updates.

