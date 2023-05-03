All quality of life changes in Apex Legends season 17: Revised floor loot, Replicator changes, new communication pings, and more

Respawn Entertainment has introduced a range of quality-of-life updates to Apex Legends for its upcoming season, Arsenal. The developers have gone on to make their periodic rotations to the care package weapons and the craftable weapons at replicators and revamped the entire communication wheel. The developers claim that many more improvements will make their way to the title in the future.

The entire Apex Legends community is thrilled at the changes that have been broadcasted in their latest trailer and the developer blog. Here is a detailed preview of the changes that are following up with Season 17's release.

Apex Legends: Quality of Life updates in season 17

The previous season of Apex Legends brought forth various changes that enhanced the game's appeal to the community at large. Reiteration of Legend classes, instant fixes for DDOS attacks, audio fixes, and such were highlights of developers responding to the community’s needs.

Changes brought to the community's attention for the upcoming season will definitely improve players' in-game experience. The in-game pinging and communication system has received numerous changes, allowing better communication between players and their teams. Furthermore, the loot table is undergoing a rotational change, possibly causing a shift in the weapon meta in Season 17.

Care Package and Replicator Changes

A new season of Apex Legends calls for a rotation in the Care Package loot. Season 17's Care Package features the following changes:

RE-45 Auto has been shifted back to floor loot. L-STAR EMG replaces the RE-45 in the Care Package.

The craftable weapons in the replicator are also being rotated in the upcoming season:

EVA-8 and 30-30 Repeater return to floor loot. The Alternator and Sentinel replace both weapons in the replicator.

Communication wheel changes

The update to the communication wheel will improve non-verbal communication between teammates. New callouts and pings like “do not revive” and “let's regroup” have been added to aid players in their decision-making during fights and overall stretches of the game.

The entire community is thrilled at the vast amount of changes that Respawn has put forth for the upcoming season. The rotation of the Care Package loot adds a fresh thirst to grind for during games.

Furthermore, the changes to the ping-wheel add a variety of interactions that players can use without using voice chat. All these changes can be experienced by the community when the new season of Apex Legends drops on May 9, 2023.

