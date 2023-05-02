EA and Respawn Entertainment are all set to release a new season of Apex Legends with Season 17. Called 'Arsenal,' the seventeenth season of Apex Legends will introduce a brand new legend following the legend overhaul featured in Season 16 revelry. Codenamed Ballistic, this new legend is a 'refined gunslinger' and a veteran of the Thunderdome Games.

The all-new season will also be introducing tons of new in-game content, such as the Weapon Mastery challenges and rewards, the Updated World's Edge map rework, the Evolved Firing Range update, Ranked changes, a brand new Battle Pass with exotic rewards, new Collection Events, and plenty more.

Apex Legends Season 17 Arsenal: What are the expected regional timings for the update to go live

Apex Legends dropped their first set of teasers for the upcoming season with a brand new episode of the game's animated featurette series, Stories From The Outlands, titled "Encore." They took to their social media account to showcase the new attraction, Apex Games Museum, which will be a new point-of-interest (POI) on World's Edge.

The Apex Legends: Arsenal launch trailer, along with the official gameplay trailer, has confirmed the release date for season 17 to be on May 9th, 2023. The trailers heavily featured the new legend, Ballistic, who will be the latest Assault Legend to join the title, and a specific Legend trailer will be showcased before the season goes live.

The updated Worlds' Edge and new Firirng Range are highlights of Season 17 (Image via EA)

Apex Legends has continued its tradition of releasing major updates on Tuesdays, and the latest season will be no different with the latest release date. The Season 17 Arsenal update will go live in all available regions and platforms at the same time and is expected to commence during the following times:

May 9th - 11 a.m. PDT (Los Angeles, USA)

May 9th - 1 p.m. CDT (USA Central)

May 9th - 2 p.m. EDT (New York, USA)

May 9th - 6 p.m. GMT (London, UK)

May 9th - 11:30 p.m. IST (India)

May 10th - 3 a.m. JST (Tokyo, Japan)

May 10th - 4 a.m. Sydney (Australia)

Players should remember that these timings can be subject to change and may even face delays on different platforms. The availability of servers and stable matches are also some of the issues players have faced in previous instances and are something to watch out for.

While the official download size for the update is yet to be confirmed, the inclusion of the massive update to the Firing Range, reworks to World's Edge, and individual Weapon Mastery rewards for each firearm will most likely result in a fairly large update size. This will differ for consoles (Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch) and PC (Steam and EA App).

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Explore a healing World’s Edge, grow your skills in the newly evolved Firing Range, and demonstrate your skills with Weapon Mastery.



Drop in on May 9 and prove you’re ready to hit your mark!



: go.ea.com/Wq89D Show your caliber in Apex Legends: Arsenal.Explore a healing World’s Edge, grow your skills in the newly evolved Firing Range, and demonstrate your skills with Weapon Mastery.Drop in on May 9 and prove you’re ready to hit your mark! Show your caliber in Apex Legends: Arsenal.Explore a healing World’s Edge, grow your skills in the newly evolved Firing Range, and demonstrate your skills with Weapon Mastery. Drop in on May 9 and prove you’re ready to hit your mark!🔗: go.ea.com/Wq89D https://t.co/4YWU5rBgcp

Apex Legends Season 17 Arsenal goes live on PC (via Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes