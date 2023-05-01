All World's Edge map changes in Apex Legends Season 17: Arsenal

Apex Legends released its latest trailer on May 1, 2023, revealing the upcoming changes that the community can expect with the release of Season 17: Arsenal on May 9, 2023. The trailer showcased a variety of map elements changing for World's Edge, which the community has requested for a long time.

Various structures have been revamped, added, and removed to add a fresh new look to the community's favorite map, World's Edge. Here is everything you need to know about the changes following the map with the upcoming Season 17 of Apex Legends, Arsenal.

All changes coming to World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 17: New POI, Harvester update, and more

World's Edge has been rejuvenated with various changes catering to both the pro and casual player base of Apex Legends. Respawn Entertainment has incorporated new POIs, restructured old ones, and made much-desired changes to the infamous POI, Fragment.

The following is a list of changes coming to the map:

New POI: Monument

A new POI has been added to World's Edge. With Fragment East and Fragment West being the hottest drop spots in the game, the developers have tweaked the POI and entirely replaced it with a new one.

Fragment - Before Update (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Addition of Monument replacing Fragment - After Update (image via Respawn Entertainment)

New POI: Stacks

Another POI has been added to the southern Edge of the World's Edge. It has been modified to fit the pre-existing Lava City, now known as Stacks.

Lava City - Before update (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Stacks - After an update (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Harvester update

The infamous Harvester in Apex Legends has been revamped to suit the game's needs. Ziplines have been added, and minor tweaks have been made here and there to suit the gameplay as necessary.

Harvester - After the update (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Other Changes

Addition of a new vault in Skyhook

A brand new vault has been added to the tunnel leading to Skyhook. The number of critical drops for vaults has significantly increased.

Addition of snow

Climate seeding towers have been introduced in Skyhook, leading to changes to the weather distribution in the POI. It has also opened new pathways and injected life into the POI.

Mirage-A-Trois

This party POI has been permanently added to World's Edge and has left the previous Season's maps.

Players can experience all these changes live as soon as Season 17: Arsenal drops on May 9, 2023. The game will be available on all platforms and free to play.

