Respawn Entertainment released a new trailer for Apex Legends on May 1, 2023, revealing a plethora of quality-of-life changes coming to the game on May 9, 2023. The community is overjoyed with the much-needed overhaul and change that has been addressed, primarily regarding the Ranked system and the firing range. Respawn Entertainment has kept a close ear on the community's concerns and has delivered upon its promise to address the same.

Here is a detailed list of the quality-of-life changes that have been made to the game for the upcoming season of Apex Legends: Arsenal.

Apex Legends Season 17: Duel Pits, Agility Course, Training Grounds, and more

The latest trailer for Season 17 reveals the variety of changes Respawn has added to the firing range. While the previous version featured a very basic aim training course, the latest update showcases the overhauled firing range as a place for players to familiarize themselves with the game's mechanics.

Furthermore, the ranked playlist is due to receive some changes that have not been overtly discussed by Respawn Entertainment in its latest blog post. However, a statement has been released declaring that news about Ranked 2023 will be unveiled on May 2, 2023, as a Dev Blog.

Let us dive into the changes Respawn has made to the firing range:

The Core

A new organized loot layout has been set up for players to quickly search and equip themselves with their desired gear. Simulated death boxes have been added to grab loot from anywhere in the range.

Firing Range - Core (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Agility Course

Apex Legends has integrated various movement skills essential for traversing the game and dueling enemies. The agility course is a new addition to the range for players to train their basic movement, as well as advanced movement techs to increase their skill ceiling.

Firing Range - Agility Course (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Duel Pit

A brand new duel pit has been added to the firing range in Season 17 of Apex Legends for players to battle it out with their friends.

Firing Range - Duel Pit (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Training Grounds

A manner of training has been added to the range for new and veteran players to practice their fighting skills in a simulated combat experience

Firing Range - Training Grounds (image via Respawn Entertainment)

Other Changes

Customizable Dummies

Season 16 of Apex Legends introduced revamped dummies to the firing range. These dummies have been tweaked to be an even better source of practice for players to polish their skills against.

Improved Targets

Infinitely shootable targets have been added which will light up different colors to give players feedback for where they hit them.

Improved Dynamic Stats

Dynamic Stats that track players' performance can now be manually reset.

Players can access the latest and most improved firing range themselves with the upcoming update, which will drop on May 9, 2023. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates regarding Apex Legends' newest season, Arsenal.

