Arenas LTM in Apex Legends: How to play, tips, best weapons, and more

Arenas LTM in Apex Legends is back, but it's only temporarily available in the playlist as an LTM. The developers likely took note of the community’s popular demand for the 3v3 mode to make a comeback and will be testing it out with a limited-time listing. The arrival of Arenas in Apex Legends was confirmed in the recently released patch notes for Season 25. However, it also contained pointers about another iteration of the same game mode.

Ad

The Arenas LTM in Apex Legends will be available to play from May 6, 2025, after the update goes live and will remain active till May 19, 2025. Once the classic version ends, fans will be able to access a different Arenas LTM, which will begin from May 20, 2025, and conclude on June 23, 2025.

This article will highlight everything confirmed for the Arenas LTM in Apex Legends so far.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Ad

Trending

How to play Arenas LTM in Apex Legends

The Arenas LTM in Apex Legends will become accessible to the entire community once the Season 25 update is deployed. All you have to do is download and install the new patch, boot up the game, and head over to the LTM from the in-game playlist.

You can then choose the new LTM and queue up for a classic 3v3 match. There are no prerequisites or challenges that need to be completed to play it. The developers have also confirmed that some of the features have been reworked for Arenas to provide a better gameplay experience.

Ad

Best tips for Arenas LTM in Apex Legends

Arenas LTM in Apex Legends provides the perfect situation for you and your squad to participate in a battle with another full trio without worrying about third parties. Here, you can practice and maximize your team strategies and improve gunplay against real opponents.

The best way to make the most of Arenas is by picking the legends that you wish to master and learn through combat. Recently buffed characters will likely provide you with more advantage during team fights. If you wish to score wins, it is better to go with your comfort pick and dominate the battlefield.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Who will potentially receive the next Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends Season 25?

You can also choose to pick the most meta team composition with your squad to perform ability combos. These are often difficult to execute in battle royale matches, and Arenas provides a more controlled environment to test out different ability combos.

Selecting a loadout is another challenge that you can use to either learn different weapons or get comfortable with the ones that you regularly use on the battlefield. The Arenas LTM provides a great opportunity for beginners to get into the habit of picking a variety of weapons.

Ad

Apart from the weapons, there are some basic strategies you can use to secure match wins. One of the most widely used tactics in this mode is attacking with two members while the other flanks from the side to rake in easy kills. However, it can land you in a dangerous situation if the opponents decide to push you as a team. This is where you can choose to pick up a Marksman weapon with an SMG, Pistol, or Shotgun on the side to hinder enemy pushes from a distance.

Ad

Best weapons to use in Arenas LTM in Apex Legends

Loadouts that include an LMG like the Spitfire or the Rampage will likely be great for prolonged teamfights. The larger magazine size ensures that you can cover your teammates and keep spraying bullets to inflict damage. These weapons are also more forgiving when it comes to missing shots during a spray. However, the reload time and movement speed could hinder your attack strategies.

Ad

Arenas LTM in Apex Legends has new weapons and balance changes (Image via EA)

Read more: Apex Legends community believes this feature is a "healthy" addition to the game

Ad

SMGs are comparatively more powerful than the last time Arenas was active in the game. You can take advantage of this to take close-quarter fights and chase down anyone with low health. The P2020 Akimbo is another meta pick that you can choose to pick for both medium and close-range scenarios.

The Arenas is also a great place for you to practice with sniper rifles. Sniping is arguably one of the more difficult skills in Apex Legends. With the battle royales being too chaotic to practice, Arenas is perfect for you to pick up and understand how snipers work (if available in the loadout buy menu).

Ad

All changes in the Arenas LTM in Apex Legends

The developers have confirmed that a different variant of the game mode called Arenas Duels will be available halfway through Season 25. This game mode will be hosted in a 1v1 format instead of a full trio showdown.

Here is a quick overview of everything you can expect in the Arenas LTM:

Maps - Overflow, Drop-Off, and Encore.

- Overflow, Drop-Off, and Encore. Rounds have been freshly tuned. The first team to reach a 3-round score will win the match.

All new Legends and Weapons can be used in Arenas.

All Legend perks will be disabled.

Map route changes for all three maps to increase mobility throughout the map.

Weapons can only be purchased once in the match.

The 2nd and 4th rounds will provide discounted weapons.

All Legend ultimate abilities are placed on a full one-round cooldown.

Care packages will come with Boost kits, Armor, and special weapons.

Ad

It is important to note that some of these changes will come into effect from May 20, 2025. Fans can check out the official patch notes for more details on the Arenas LTM in Apex Legends.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.