Revenant gets temporarily disabled across all modes in Apex Legends Season 25

In a recent turn of events, Respawn Entertainment has temporarily disabled Revenant from all game modes in Apex Legends Season 25. This has been done in response to an exploit that was being abused by players, making the character broken and invulnerable against any incoming damage.
This article will explore the temporary lockout for this character and help players understand the gravity of the exploit. Read below for a detailed brief on the same.
Why was Revenant temporarily disabled in Apex Legends Season 25?
Revenant's temporary disablement in Apex Legends has been done in response to the blatant and extensive level of exploit abuse that is being practiced by the community. Players have discovered a means through which performing certain actions using Revenant would make them invincible to incoming damage.
Now, incoming damage, though a wide term, is not exhaustive. From what we have seen so far, when players used this exploit, Revenant would stop taking damage from bullets, all ordnances, Legend abilities, and even environmental damage.
Now that calls for a massive red flag, and Respawn Entertainment has rightfully locked the character in all game modes. Players were abusing this mechanic in the Ranked playlist, securing competitive points using unfair means in the game. This was extremely unfair to all players participating in the matches, and naturally, to combat any further instances of the same, the call for temporarily locking the character was made.
This Legend ban has come into effect on May 11, 2025, and Respawn Entertainment has released no official statement regarding a potential timeline for making him available in the Legend locker. However, we speculate that the developers will make him available for selection as soon as they find the core issue and adopt appropriate fixes to patch it.
That's everything that you need to know about Revenant being disabled in Apex Legends Season 25. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
