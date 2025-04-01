5 tips to dominate as Alter in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

With the new rework of Alter in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2, the Legend has become quite popular among players. From one of the lowest-picked characters, this Skirmisher has become the third-most picked Legend, after Ash and Wraith. Because of that, players are eager to play with Alter. However, without mastering her kit, Alter is just another character in this free-to-play battle royale title.

This article lists five tips that will help you dominate in every mode with Alter in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

5 tips that will help you win more matches with Alter in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2

1) Make sure to place Void Nexus in a safe spot

Make sure to hide Void Nexus in a good spot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

After her rework, Alter in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2 is the best Skirmisher. Since the highlight of her kit is her ultimate, Void Nexus, make sure you place it in a spot that cannot be seen by other players. If the opponents find your Void Nexus, they can easily catch you off guard when you are teleporting back to it or even destroy it to disrupt your gameplay.

Depending on what map you are playing on, find a spot where the enemies won’t be able to see your Void Nexus and move toward a fight.

2) Outplay enemies using Void Passage

Alter’s Tactical, Void Passage (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Alter’s Tactical, Void Passage, can be used in various ways, the most common one being an ability to move through surfaces like walls, roofs, and more. However, the ability can be utilized to outplay opponents to secure some easy knockdowns and kills.

Since numerous buildings in this free-to-play title feature glass surfaces, you can use Void Passage to bait adversaries when playing Alter in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2. While they are standing still, use this Skirmisher’s Tactical to move them to you and secure the kills with the help of your teammates. Although this may not work all the time, it should net you a couple of kills in a few matches.

3) Bait enemy teams using Alter’s Ultimate ability

Alter’s Ultimate, Void Nexus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

When playing as Alter in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2, you can use her Ultimate ability to bait opponents and force them to fight each other. To do that, look for a team and shoot at them for a while.

During the time you are fighting the first team, a second team will creep up to join the fight. Then, all you have to do is get the attention of both teams and teleport out of the spot using Alter’s Ultimate ability.

After teleporting out, the two teams will likely start fighting against each other. Now, all you have to do is wait while they are invested in it a bit too much to secure all the kills. This will help you rack up RP while playing Ranked.

4) Pick “Friends” and “Void Breacher” perks to enhance Alter’s effectiveness

Alter's EVO Perk tree (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The EVO Perks were introduced to players a couple of seasons ago and allow the Legend to enhance a part of their kit after leveling up their armor during every match. As for this Skirmisher, the developers have changed EVO Perks of Alter in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2.

Now, Alter can choose the Friends and Void Breacher EVO Perks when leveling her armor to levels 2 and 3. The former perk allows this Legend to access all the Support Class passives, while the latter grants a decent bit of movement speed and weapon handling to all allies after they use Alter’s Tactical.

5) Never focus too much on a single team while fighting

Always keep an eye out for third parties (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

When playing as Alter in Apex Legends Season 24 Split 2, make sure you are not focusing on a single team too much. Since many players/teams usually lurk around to find an opportunity to third-party an ongoing fight, they will likely do so when you are engaged in a fight.

Hence, when you see another team pushing from another side to potentially secure some kills, fall back with your teammates to stabilize before you start fighting again.

