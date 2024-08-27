5 best legends to duo with Lifeline in Apex Legends Season 22

Lifeline is one of the most basic characters in Apex Legends from the Support class. Her ability kit is completely focused on helping out the team and increasing access to higher-tier loot in almost any location. The signature ability is mostly used after reviving allies or resetting after a gunfight, essentially saving a lot of medical supplies to replenish the health bar. The ultimate ability is great for quickly gaining some better loot and necessary supplies on the battlefield.

Apex Legends features a massive roster of characters and fans can pick any of those to create a team synergy. However, some of the team compositions have a higher impact on the match and can increase one’s chances of winning the game.

This article will highlight the best duo to pick with Lifeline in Apex Legends.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the best duos to pair with Lifeline in Apex Legends?

Here is a list of all the characters players can pick to play alongside Lifeline in Apex Legends:

Trending

1) Conduit

Conduit in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Conduit is another support class legend in the game who can be picked alongside Lifeline. This is primarily because the character can remotely provide temporary shields to teammates during a gunfight. Such a combo would enable aggressive strategies as the squad does not have to immediately worry about using a Battery or Medkit for health.

Also Read: Best Legends to duo with Alter

Conduit’s ultimate is a great zoning ability that can delay enemy rushes and block off a section of the area. Lifeline’s ultimate can also be used as a solid cover in open grounds or to block off building entrances.

2) Pathfinder

Pathfinder in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Pathfinder has a high mobility kit that allows players to swing from one location to another with the signature ability. The ultimate is primarily used to help the team cross over an area or gain a high-ground advantage during team fights. This can be used to quickly relocate with Lifeline and heal in a safe position before engaging with other teams.

Lifeline’s ultimate ability can also act as an anchor point for Pathfinder’s zipline, making it easier to connect it on building roofs and open ground covers.

3) Horizon

Horizon in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Horizon is another Skirmisher legend who can easily gain height with her signature ability. This can be used to travel back to Lifeline for a quick health bar reset and join back the fight. Alternatively, it can be used to bring back knocked teammates to safety where Lifeline can revive them with her passive.

Also Read: Best legends to duo with Horizon

Lifeline's ultimate ability serves as a proper cover that can be used while scouting the area. This allows Horizon players to deploy the Black Hole more accurately to trap players in an area.

4) Mirage

Mirage in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Mirage is a Support legend who has a perk to revive allies with some extra health. This can be combined with Lifeline’s signature ability as Mirage goes invisible while reviving and camouflages the revived player for a short duration. This can help players ensure a faster reset for players where they can simply recharge the shields without worrying about the health bar.

Mirage’s ultimate and signature abilities are primarily useful for distracting enemies while Lifeline puts down her healing drone and revives teammates.

5) Rampart

Rampart in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Rampart’s signature ability can shield allies being revived as the walls can mitigate a lot of damage before breaking down. This can be used as quick cover by Lifeline players to help out the team and start reviving the teammates. Since Lifeline can revive players with the drone directly, she can provide cover fire and stop enemy rushes with Rampart’s walls that increase outgoing damage.

Also Read: Best Legends to duo with Rampart in Apex Legends

Rampart’s ultimate can be used to cover Lifeline while allowing the team to properly reset. The walls can be placed around Lifeline’s care package to ensure one side is completely covered.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!