It has become extremely crucial to know about the 5 best Legends to counter Ash in Apex Legends Season 24. With the latest seasonal update, Ash has been buffed and reworked. The changes made to her kit, and all her abilities now make her a meta-tier Legend in the game. Furthermore, the additional changes made to the Assault-class in Apex Legends Season 24 make her a formidable character, and currently, the best playable Legend in the game's ongoing meta.

Ad

This article will provide you with detailed insight into the 5 best Legends to counter Ash in Apex Legends Season 24. To know more about them, read below.

Editor's note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely feature the writer's own opinion. Furthermore, the article has been updated to feature the latest balance changes incorporated with the Apex Legends Takeover patch on February 11, 2025.

Which character can be used to counter Ash in Apex Legends?

Here is a quick overview of some of the best legends you can pick to counter Ash in Apex Legends:

Ad

Trending

1) Fuse

Fuse is an Assault character in EA’s battle royale. His abilities are designed to poke enemies and can be used to destroy temporary covers like Rampart walls and building doors. You can utilize Fuse’s explosive kit to continuously poke Ash and her team from a safe distance. This can generally lead your opponents to waste a lot of their healing resources or evacuate from the area completely.

Fuse in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Also read: 5 best Legends to duo with Alter

Ad

Fuse can also use his ultimate ability to trap Ash and other enemies with ease. This is a great way to prevent opponents from pushing toward you. Such strategies have a high chance of forcing the opponents to use Ash’s ultimate when trying to escape from the area.

Alternatively, if you see an Ash portal forming near you, you can place down Fuse’s tactical ability near it to damage anyone who uses it.

Ad

2) Mad Maggie

Mad Maggie is another Assault legend with aggressive abilities. Her tactical ability can be used to damage enemies behind cover. The role of such powers is similar to Fuse’s and should be primarily used to poke opponents. Abusing Maggie’s tactical ability can make enemy teams reposition or even give up map control without a team fight, saving your squad a lot of effort and loot.

Mad Maggie in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Mad Maggie’s ultimate ability can be used to disorient opponents and makes for a great tool that provides a movement speed boost. In case you initiate a gunfight against a team with Ash, use this ultimate to chase down her portal. Alternatively, you can simply take the same portal and then throw down the ultimate to catch up to your enemies.

Ad

3) Wattson

Wattson is a Controller character in Apex Legends and has one of the most annoying ultimates that can destroy incoming projectiles. This ability can be used to anchor down almost any location while avoiding a barrage of grenades. However, the Pylon can be destroyed by bullets so you would need to place it behind cover where opponents cannot spot it.

Wattson in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Also read: 5 events you can't miss in Apex Legends

Ad

Wattson’s tactical ability is another set of defensive abilities that can be used to secure a certain perimeter. These are best used inside buildings but can also be useful in slowing down enemy rushes — they can zap any opponent who crosses them, dealing damage and slowing down their movement speed temporarily.

This makes it difficult for Ash to aggressively push after landing a hit with her tactical and can even force enemies to burn her ultimate ability to initiate a gunfight.

Ad

4) Revenant

Revenant is a fantastic Skirmisher Legend in Apex Legends Season 24. His abilities make him a murder machine, capable of decimating squads all by himself. He has some of the best mobility in the game. Ash, after the latest update, has become quite the escape artist herself, and players need to play fast, high-paced characters to catch up to her.

Revenant Reborn in Apex Legends Season 24 (Image via EA)

Revenant's ultimate ability, Forged Shadows, provides him with a 75 HP rechargeable armor that grants him an added advantage when fighting against enemy players including Ash. Furthermore, the Legend can use his tactical ability to quickly gain high ground, or dash into the enemy player and eliminate them.

Ad

These abilities make him one of the best Legends to counter Ash in Apex Legends Season 24.

5) Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a Season 24 meta-support character in Apex Legends. His tactical ability creates an impenetrable dome shield that can provide temporary cover for your team, allowing for a quick reset during gunfights. This ability can be placed down if you get trapped by Ash’s tactical ability, making it difficult for opponents to shoot the team from a distance.

Ad

Gibraltar in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Read more: 5 best Legends to duo with Valkyrie

Ad

Gibraltar’s ultimate is another useful tool that can be deployed to deter enemies from closing in as it can damage and stun them. It can also be used in end zones to flush out enemies from their corners and is most useful when deployed in open-ground areas with less overhead cover.

That's everything that you need to know about playing as Vantage in Apex Legends Season 24.

If this guide is to your liking, you can check out our other related guides and news below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.