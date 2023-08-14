5 best Legends for Olympus in Apex Legends Ranked Season 18

The launch of Season 18: Resurrection in Apex Legends has brought Olympus back in the rotation in both Ranked and Pubs playlists. The new Season comes with a lot of excitement as numerous changes have been implemented, affecting Legends, weapons, and other aspects associated with balancing the game.

With new meta on the rise, our detailed guide will help you pick five of the best Legends suitable for queueing up Ranked in Olympus during this Season. For a more descriptive brief, read below.

Horizon, Valkyrie, Rampart, and other meta Legends for Olympus in Apex Legends Ranked Season 18

Fans are thrilled with the return of Olympus to the map pool. Its advanced architecture allows for a whole array of playstyles. As such, numerous Legends fall into the category of being useful across the map. Furthermore, the addition of EVAC towers in Season 17 also has boosted the percentage of players playing non-mobility Legends.

On that note, our guide will showcase the five best Legends we think will be meta across Season 18's Ranked ladder in Olympus.

1) Horizon

It is safe to say that Horizon is undoubtedly the most universal Legend one can play on any map in Apex Legends. Her versatility on the battlefield, whether on the defensive or offensive, is unparalleled.

Her tactical ability is the best at quick repositioning. Furthermore, it acts as a small window for players to quickly pop a shield battery or even deter enemies from entering a building. Furthermore, her ultimate ability, Black Hole, has infinite potential to be useful. Pairing the ultimate with grenades can eliminate a squad in the blink of an eye.

2) Valkyrie

Valkyrie's primary role in a map like Olympus is to provide her team with an easy means of rotation. This makes her an extremely useful meta-pick. With a map as big as Olympus, having the option to rotate safely can make night and day differences in a team's placement points and general survival.

While it might seem like a defensive means to keep out of harm's way, aggressive players can use Valkyrie's Skyward Dive to engage with enemy combatants and secure the necessary Kill Points. It is imperative to remember that Season 18 focuses a lot more on placement over elimination to gain maximum Ladder Points.

3) Rampart

Excellent at creating space and providing cover in the middle of nowhere, Rampart's utility comes in handy throughout Olympus' terrain and architecture. Her Amped Covers not only excel at providing cover in open ground but also help in fortifying buildings.

Her Ultimate ability, Mobile Minigun Sheila, acts as a great zoning tool with the potential to shred anyone who crosses its sights. Players should be wary and keep their wits about if they want to engage against a team with a Rampart in their roster. She is a very high-skill high-reward Legend, making her quite a skillful pick in this tier list.

4) Revenant Reborn

Perfect for all the solo queuers, Revenant Reborn's abilities are some of the most aggressive in the entire game. Centered entirely around fragging and making one's plays, he is an excellent pick for those solo queue grinders who function independently.

Playing solo in a game like Apex Legends is extremely difficult. However, Revenant Reborn's kit is somewhat a jack-of-all-trades, providing the ability to be mobile, aggressive, and also have additional recon skills. Furthermore, the prospect of climbing higher than anyone else and having a silent crouch makes him the perfect rat when the odds are unfavorable.

5) Ash

Ash brings a lot to the table in Apex Legends. With her Passive ability, she knows where the most recent fights take place, helping the team decide whether to fight or make a safe rotation. This little ability can help teams be in the loop of where all the action is and accordingly make the required decisions.

Furthermore, her ultimate ability, Phase Breach, acts as a one-way portal that can be used in a versatile manner. From making small distance rotations to diving head-first into a team fight, Ash is one of the best Legends players can pick up in Apex Legends Season 18.

