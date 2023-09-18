Titanfall 2 player count on all platforms - How many are playing?

Titanfall 2 recently had a huge number of players swarming its gates as Respawn Entertainment deployed crucial fixes to update the years-old servers. This allowed the community to get back into this action-packed fast-paced shooter title that originally came out in 2016. It pairs regular shooter mechanics with giant robots that can be maneuvered to defeat enemy players on the opposing team.

Respawn Entertainment poured a lot of resources into the game and managed to create a favorable playerbase. However, the troubles that surfaced due to its poor server conditions forced a chunk of the players to leave the shooter. Despite its last-gen graphics and features, the playerbase suddenly grew and started gaining a lot of attention. This article will highlight the player count for Titanfall 2.

Titanfall 2 player count on Steam

The game gained a massive number of players on Steam and recently peaked at around 22,700 players in the last 24 hours. The total player count gain in the last 30 days is above 250% and hints at a bright future for this futuristic multiplayer shooter title.

Titanfall 2 player count on Xbox and PlayStation

The current number of active players on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles for all its supported versions is currently unavailable. The post will be updated with the exact or approximate figures as soon as the information is available.

It is important to note that the total player count for any multiplayer title has a tendency to change rapidly. The overall player count of around 332,300 can seem to be quite high as it would consider all the platforms that it can run on - Xbox One, Windows (Steam and Origin), PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and more.

The gameplay of Titanfall 2 can be very immersive and the standing issue of the game might have been its server limitation. Although it took Respawn more time than expected to finally fix the recurring issues, the community seems happy that this multiplayer game can finally reach its full potential.

The issue with the game was that players would get disconnected from the server itself while trying to find a match. This was fixed in a recent update to improve the matchmaking experience.

Another problem was that the game had severe lag alongside disconnections while in-game, bugs, and glitches. These problems were addressed after the community pleaded for fixes in the last few years.

The entire development team seems to have been preoccupied with their battle royale superstar Apex Legends. While it is a good way to create a better game that is already popular with new gameplay content and seasonal updates, the Titanfall 2 playerbase needed a bit of attention as well. Fortunately, the fixes work and players are slowly returning to the game.

