Apex Legends Season 18: All Controller Class Legends tier list

The Controller Class of Legends in Apex Legends is intrinsic to the core roster of the game. Promoting a somewhat slow and calculated playstyle, these Legends excel at holding down places and fortifying them against enemy aggression. Season 16's overhaul offered them a whole new class passive, allowing them to scout for upcoming rings. This, paired with their extremely strong potential to bunker up places, makes them extremely useful.

The current trend of all-out aggression being the sole factor in running down Pubs and Ranked in Apex Legends brings out the power of Controller Legends. To get a more detailed tier list for the same, read below.

All Controller Class Legends in Apex Legends ranked from worst to best

Controller Legends have the potential to hold off extremely aggressive pushes against enemy teams. The highlight of their utility is in denying space and fortifying it against the aggressor. However, with adequate practice and skill, you will be able to control their playstyle and also opt for aggressive plays with these Legends.

This tier list will divide the Legends into four different categories, namely:

C-tier : The worst-performing Legends, falling off the meta in Season 18.

: The worst-performing Legends, falling off the meta in Season 18. B-tier : Situationally useful Legends who still have some presence.

: Situationally useful Legends who still have some presence. A-tier : Legends that provide great and versatile utility on the battlefield.

: Legends that provide great and versatile utility on the battlefield. S-tier: These Legends are currently meta in the Controller class and will help you dominate your games.

C-Tier

Wattson

Despite being an extremely fun Legend to play, Wattson's presence in Season 18's meta is very minimal. Her viability in the competitive scene of Apex is unparalleled, however, for the casuals and the rank grinders, this seems to be exactly the opposite.

Her tactical ability, Perimeter Security, allows her to deploy electrical fences which are great at entry denial, but are also quite easy to dismantle from the enemy's POV. Her ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, is what makes her quite challenging to contest.

Being able to zap off incoming grenades and projectiles, all the while recharging the team's shield HP, Wattson's ultimate is truly a force to be reckoned with. Be wary, as the deployable only has limited HP and can easily be destroyed if put in the enemy's line of sight.

B-tier

Rampart

Rampart holds her own very strongly in Season 18 of Apex Legends. She is a very high-skill Legend, who requires much more thought than simply putting down her Amped Walls. Rampart is extremely versatile and a very strong pick for Season 18, however, the reason she is in B-tier is simply because of the complex playstyle she offers.

With the right idea of positioning and proactive usage of her Tactical ability, Rampart can easily scoot up to S-tier in Apex Legends. For those who want a challenge on the field, we urge them to try out Rampart and practice her with some time and patience.

Her ultimate ability, Mobile Minigun "Sheila", is one of the most powerful in the game. Being able to shred teams of three in mere seconds, Rampart can easily hold down buildings, and protect her teammates with a combined usage of her abilities.

Furthermore, one of the most underrated mechanics she offers is having cover in the middle of nowhere. With a quick recharging Tacitcal, players who might make positioning mistakes are prone to errors.

A-Tier

Caustic

A strong and consistent pick since his inception in Apex Legends, Caustic remains an unwavering force in the Apex roster. His extremely powerful NOX gas traps provide unparalleled utility in holding down areas. Not only does it do damage directly to the flesh HP of players, but also adds a slowing CC effect, which makes them very vulnerable when pushing through his gas.

Caustic's passive ability allows him to see through his own gas without any visual clutter. This allows him to take a fierce approach to throwing down his traps and bursting them to push through enemy defenses.

Paired with his ultimate ability, Nox Gas Grenade, Caustic can use the combined force of his utility to create a lot of space for his team and claim it as his own. His utility comes in handy in displacing enemy teams from safe zones, while also protecting his team from relentless enemy pushes.

We believe he is a great pick for Apex Legends Season 18's Ranked ladder, especially for maps like Kings Canyon.

S-Tier

Catalyst

Catalyst is our #1 pick for Season 18 of Apex Legends. Her versatile utility is what makes her so effective on the field. Catalyst's passive ability allows her to fortify any door or building she has taken control of with her team and further makes it an impenetrable stronghold by dropping down her tactical ability.

While a combination of these two makes her great defensively, Catalyst can use her Dark Veil to make swift rotations, as well as aggress enemy teams by blocking their line of sight. Adding her tactical to the mix, she can also force enemy teams into corners and secure quick eliminations after taking control of the terrain.

She is undoubtedly the meta pick for both Ranked and Pubs in Apex Legends. Her global pick rate has been quite high since her release, something most newly released Legends cannot seem to manage.