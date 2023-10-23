Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite trailer: Release date, where to watch, and more

As Season 18 Resurrection comes close to an end, Apex Legends is all set to announce the release of Season 19 Ignite. While there have been a number of teasers hinting at what's coming, the official reveal for the same has not yet been showcased. Apex Legends fans are excited about a new Season getting released, and they feel that the latest developer blog post addressed some core issues of the current Season.

Our article will provide all the details about the new Season's trailer, when it will be released, and where players can watch it.

When will the trailer for Apex Legends Season 19 Ignite be released?

The official reveal of Apex Legends' brand-new Season 19: Ignite is right around the corner. The developers have confirmed that the reveal will take place on October 23, 2023, at 8 am PST. Those looking to tune into the trailer's launch live can use the list below to determine when the trailer will get released in their time zone:

Pacific Time (PT): October 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m

October 23, 2023, at 8:00 a.m Mountain Time (MT): October 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m

October 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m Central Time (CT): October 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m

October 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m Eastern Time (ET): October 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

October 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Brasília Time (BRT): October 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.

October 23, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): October 23, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.

October 23, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET): October 23, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.

October 23, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET): October 23, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

October 23, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Moscow Standard Time (MSK): October 23, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.

October 23, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST): October 23, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.

October 23, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST): October 24, 2023, at 11:00 p.m.

October 24, 2023, at 11:00 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST): October 24, 2023, at 12:00 a.m

October 24, 2023, at 12:00 a.m Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): October 20, 2023, at 1:00 a.m

October 20, 2023, at 1:00 a.m New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): October 24, 2023, at 3:00 a.m

Fans are hyped as the release will not only showcase some of the upcoming changes in the game, but it will also feature the much anticipated Legend ability reveal for Conduit.

Conduit has indeed been confirmed by the Kill Code series to be the upcoming Legend for Season 19, and the community is definitely looking forward to the release of a viable Support Legend, considering how strong they are in the current meta of Apex Legends.

Where to watch

Those hoping to catch the release of Season 19's trailer live can tune into the official YouTube channel for Apex Legends at the designated time. Alternatively, those who follow Apex streamers can also tune into their streams since they will most likely be watching it live.