5 best external SSDs for gaming in 2024

The best external SSDs for gaming are in huge demand because of their significantly faster loading times and added portability. Whether you're downloading updates at a friend's house or transferring large game files between machines, an external SSD will get the job done much quicker than an HDD.

That said, selecting the right storage device is not an easy task, given the plethora of options available at your disposal. This article lists the top external SSDs you can consider buying in 2024 for your gaming setup.

What are the best external SSDs for gaming to buy now?

1) Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD (1TB)

One of the best external SSDs for gaming with customizable LED light (Image via Seagate)

The FireCuda SSD strikes a perfect balance of portability and capacity. However, the designed enclosure makes this drive different from others. The build feels premium, the edges are slightly rounded, and a deep beveled animated LED lighting near one end of the drive makes it stand out among the best external SSDs for gaming.

The FireCuda SSD is fast but not more than any other drive available in the market. The potential maximum throughput is 20Gbps. Besides the 1TB variant, Seagate offers a 500GB and a 2TB storage drive. All three are not relatively value for money compared to other SSDs on this list. That said, gamers who prioritize cutting-edge features and stylish looks will find that the price justifies the experience.

Specifications Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD Interface USB-C Dimension 104 x 52 x 10 mm Speed 2000 MBps Storage Up to 2TB Price $189 (1TB)

Pros:

It features a customizable LED lighting.

The design looks premium.

Cons:

Relatively high cost per gigabyte.

The corners are very sharp.

2) Teamgroup T-Force M200

T-Force M200 is available in various storage size options (Image via Teamgroup/Amazon)

The T-Force M200 is a well-designed, fast, and super spacious SSD. The drive is available from 250GB of storage to a massive 8TB variant. Interestingly, the options with smaller capacities are not available in many regions. The drive is said to use the “patented graphene cooling technology” with a “dual metal structure to increase cooling surfaces,” making it a strong contender on the list of the best external SSDs for gaming.

Its design is inspired by the M200 sniper rifle. The read/write speeds can reach up to 2GBps. With that said, it lacks any unique selling point except for the size, and in addition to that, it doesn’t come with any TBW rating or official IP rating.

Specifications Teamgroup T-Force M200 Interface USB-C Dimensions 105 x 55.5 x 11 mm Speed 2000 MBps Storage Up to 8TB Price $89 (1TB)

Pros:

Available at a competitive price.

The military-based design looks very nice.

It is available up to 8TB of storage.

Cons:

No TBW or IP ratings.

Fluctuations in write speed.

3) Adata Elite SE880

Elite SE880 is one of the best external SSDs for gaming by Adata (Image via Adata)

Adata Elite SE880 is arguably the most compact and lightweight SSD. It measures only 2.55 inches long, 1.38 inches wide, and 0.48 inches thick. It is available in 500GB to 4TB capacities with 2GBps transfer speed, which is quite impressive at this size. However, it is capable of Thunderbolt 4 speeds if you have one of the USB4/Thunderbolt ports.

It’s great that it is featherweight, but at the cost of build quality. While the metal chassis is a plus for durability, the plastic end caps might be a concern for some users in terms of overall toughness. But again, if you don't need a rugged SSD and portability is the priority, this drive is one of the best external SSDs for gaming.

Specifications Adata Elite SE880 Interface USB-C Dimensions 64.8 x 35 x 12.25 mm Speed 2000 MBps Storage Up to 4TB Price $103 (1TB)

Pros:

Extremely compact and portable.

Available at an affordable price.

Supports Thunderbolt 4 speed.

Cons:

Build quality is average.

Relies on software encryption from data transfers.

4) Crucial X8

Crucial X8 is a highly durable SSD (Image via Crucial)

Crucial X8 is one of the most durable SSDs available at the moment. It is built of anodized aluminum and rubberized ends to add shock protection. What makes it different from other best SSDs for gaming is the drive's compatibility. It is compatible with any device you may own, from Windows and macOS to iPads, Xbox, Chromebooks, and Android devices, to name a few.

Crucial claims a transfer speed of up to 1GBps, which is slow compared to other entries on this list, but it is still impressive for an external drive. It lacks any activity light, so you won't have a visual indication of the drive being accessed, which could be a reason for inconvenience. However, that depends on individual needs and preferences.

Specifications Crucial X8 Interface USB-C Dimensions 110 x 53 x 11.5 mm Speed 1000 MBps Storage Up to 4TB Price $112 (1TB)

Pros:

It includes a USB-C cable and USB-C-to-USB-A adapter.

Compatible with a wide range of devices and OS.

The built quality is strong and sturdy.

Cons:

It lacks any physical activity light.

It lacks encryption support.

5) WD Black P50

Western Digital manufactures the best external SSDs for gaming (Image via Western Digital)

WD Black P50 is an expensive drive. However, the build quality and looks make it stand out as one of the best external SSDs for gaming you can consider buying. The second feature could be subjective, but military-tough-inspired design, with rigid support structures, can catch the attention of any person.

You will get a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to Type-A cable in the box, which means you will not have any trouble connecting to PCs or game consoles. If you have access to a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port on your gaming setup, this drive is an ideal pick for you. Otherwise, there are better options available at a much lower price.

Specifications WD Black P50 Interface USB-C Dimensions 118 x 62 x 14 mm Speed 2000 MBps Storage Up to 4TB Price $174 (1TB)

Pros:

Highly durable SSD.

Separate USB Type-C and Type-A cables are included in the box.

Cons:

It is an expensive drive compared to other competitors.

Bulky and heavy design.

These are the five best external SSDs for gaming in 2024. We have tried to mention drives that vary widely in features and price. You can pick anyone to match your needs and preferences.

