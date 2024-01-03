10 best Gen 4 SSDs in early 2024

The year 2024 is here, and so are some brand-new best Gen 4 SSDs to upgrade your PC or refresh your SATA hard disk. This improvement streamlines your day-to-day PC usage, enriches your gaming experience, and makes doing heavy-productivity workloads like high-resolution editing and 3D modeling easier.

These lightning-fast storage devices are synonymous with efficiency and speed, transforming data storage and retrieval. However, with so many alternatives on the market, selecting the correct Gen 4 M.2 NVMe SSD within your budget might be challenging.

To assist you, we have produced a list of the 10 best Gen 4 SSDs to buy in early 2024, considering criteria such as speed, capacity, pricing, and features.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

10 best Gen 4 SSDs to buy in early 2024

1) Crucial T500 ($63)

The first Solid State Drive on our list of the best Gen 4 SSDs is the Crucial T500, which comes without any heatsink with its base model. Crucial provides three storage options: 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. It also includes hardware-based AES encryption and is one of the best budget Gen 4 SSDs currently available.

Buying link

2) Lexar NM790 ($65)

The Lexar NM790 is available in different storage configurations with up to 4TB. However, you won't get a dedicated cooling solution with this NVMe SSD. It is among the best PCIe Gen4 drives available today, with a read speed of 7,400MB/s and 6,500MB/s write speed.

Buying link

3) Samsung 980 Pro ($80)

The Samsung 980 Pro was one of the highest-selling Gen 4 SSDs in 2023, and it's still one of the best Gen 4 SSDs in early 2024. It has a read speed of up to 7000MB/s and is ideal for gaming and productivity. Samsung also provides a five-year replacement warranty with this storage drive.

Buying link

4) WD Black SN850X ($85)

Next, we have the WD Black SN850X on our list of the best Gen 4 SSDs available in early 2024. It comes in a 500GB storage option for budget-conscious users, but for users who want high storage space for files and software, it also comes with a 2TB variant. It also has temperatures of under 60 degrees Celsius under heavy load, which is great for sustained performance.

Buying link

5) ADATA XPG Gammix S70 Blade ($90)

The XPG Gammix S70 Blade is one of the cheapest Gen 4 SSDs, with a dedicated heatsink inside the box. It also has blazing-fast read and write speeds and is suitable for gaming. If you have a laptop with a compatible M.2 NVMe slot, this would be the perfect storage option to boost the laptop's performance.

Buying link

6) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus ($100)

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is a wonderful internal PCI Express 4.0 SSD with heatsink support to keep temperatures low even under severe load. It has a massive 8TB maximum capacity, which is unheard of in SSDs in its price category. The storage drive is also PS5 compatible, which is a bonus.

Buying link

7) Seagate FireCuda 530 ($100)

Seagate is one of the biggest names in storage, and the Firecuda 530 is one of its best Gen4 SSDs. It's also perfect for expanding storage on most computers or installing it in any gaming console like the PlayStation 5. Seagate also offers a five-year warranty with this SSD.

Buying link

8) Corsair MP600 Pro LPX ($105)

The Corsair MP600 Pro LPX is designed with a low-profile heatsink for the PS5, but it can also be utilized in a high-performance laptop or custom PC. It delivers lightning-fast read-write speeds and is much better than the slower PCIe 3.0 alternatives. All of these features make it one of the best Gen 4 SSDs.

Buying link

9) Crucial P5 Plus with Heatsink ($120)

Crucial P5 Plus with 1TB storage and a heatsink out of the box is perfect for gamers who are on a budget and want to enjoy the blazing-fast Gen 4 speeds. It also comes with 2TB storage space up to 6500MB/s write speed with this NVMe drive.

Buying link

10) Samsung 990 Pro ($125)

The Samsung 990 Pro is the tech giant's flagship Gen 4 SSD and a great upgrade from the 980 Pro. It also includes the Samsung Magician software, which helps you manage the SSD's operation from a single app and ensures no data is lost.

Buying link

So, these were all the best Gen 4 SSDs you can buy in early 2024. For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section