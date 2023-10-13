10 best laptop deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival, which began on October 8, 2023, has spectacular deals on all products, ranging from clothing and kitchenware to smartphones and laptops. If you are searching for a suitable laptop this sale season, now is the best time to get one. This article discusses the best deals available right now, whether it is a light office/student laptop or a performance option for tasks like gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering.

Here are the 10 best deals on laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top deals on laptops during Amazon Great Indian Festival

1) Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro V i5 13th Gen is available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival (Image via YouTube/Acer)

The Acer Nitro V is arguably the best budget laptop for gaming, especially when you take into account its price during the current Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It has an Intel i5-13420H processor and an Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card, which has exclusive DLSS 3-frame generation technology that multiplies the raw performance in your game using artificial intelligence.

Original Price: 92,999 INR

Sale Price: 73,990 INR

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/fMdifmx

CPU i5-13420H (8-Cores, 4.60GHz Boost Clock) RAM Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6) GPU 8GB DDR5 SSD 512GB NVMe Gen 4

2) HP Victus 15

The HP Victus 15 is available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival (Image via Amazon)

The HP Victus 15 has a six-core Ryzen 5 5600H processor and a graphics card with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM, Radeon RX 6500M. Although you can upgrade your RAM for less money, the 16GB RAM model may seem pricey.

This is the Victus 60Hz version if you want to save more money. Considering the 144Hz display, we do think this version is superior overall.

Original Price: 57,290 INR

Sale Price: 52,990 INR

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/2eHXwB3

CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (6-Cores, 4.20GHz Boost Clock) RAM Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6) GPU 8GB DDR4 SSD 512GB NVMe Gen 4

3) Apple MacBook Air M1

Apple MacBook Air M1 (Image via Amazon)

In terms of specifications, the MacBook Air is a small, lightweight laptop with a silent, fanless design and a full day of battery life. There are eight CPU cores and seven GPU cores on this M1 chip. The device has a 13.3-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and surprisingly good speakers.

Original Price: 82,990 INR

Sale Price: 67,990 INR

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/aw4XsES

CPU Apple M1 (8-core CPU with 7-core GPU) RAM 8GB Unified Memory STORAGE 256GB

4) Acer Aspire 5

Acer Aspire 5 (Image via Acer)

The Acer Aspire 5 is the best laptop option for 2023, considering the features and specifications you get for under Rs 50,000. Even more advanced AI features like Nvidia DLSS are included, something the GTX 1650 gaming laptops do not have.

This product, which is among the least expensive RTX laptops on the market right now, can handle demanding tasks. Along with a 12-core Intel 12th-Gen Core i5 processor, the laptop also features 16GB of RAM.

Original Price: 54,990 INR

Sale Price: 49,990 INR

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/0UWK6Va

CPU i5-1240P (12-Cores, 4.40GHz Boost Clock) RAM Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6) GPU 16GB DDR4 SSD 512GB NVMe Gen 4

5) Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58(Image via Amazon)

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 has an 8GB GDDR6 graphics card, the RTX 3070 Ti, and a Core i7-12650H processor with 10 cores. Considering the graphics card's performance, this is a great choice for gaming and graphic-intensive tasks. Games look amazing and can be played at QHD resolution at 165Hz on this laptop's display panel, which makes the experience more immersive.

Original Price: 99,990 INR

Sale Price: 94,990 INR

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/9uMMwvs

CPU Intel Core i7-12650H (10-Cores, 4.70GHz Boost Clock) RAM Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070tI (8GB GDDR6) GPU 16GB DDR4 SSD 1TB NVMe Gen 4

6) Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max

Xiaomi Notebook 13 Ultra (Image via Amazon)

The Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max uses an Intel Core i5-11320H processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics. Additionally, thanks to its 16GB DDR4 RAM, this device is great at multitasking. The 3.2K resolution display looks vibrant and smooth because it supports 100% of the sRGB color space and operates at 90 Hz.

This laptop is an amazing package all around, and it's currently on sale for less than INR 50,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Original Price: 49,990 INR

Sale Price: 46,990 INR

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/2c7xnL3

CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (6-Cores, 4.20GHz Boost Clock) RAM Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB GDDR6) GPU 8GB DDR4 SSD 512GB NVMe Gen 4

7) Dell G15-5520

The Dell G15-5520 is available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival (Image via Dell)

The Dell G15-5520 is a powerful mid-range gaming laptop with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor and an RTX 3050 graphics card. Its DDR5 RAM with a frequency of 4800MHz will undoubtedly increase FPS in many games, including your favorite AAA titles. This device will surely bring out the best in the Nvidia 3050 RTX GPU.

Original Price: 67,990 INR

Sale Price: 65,990 INR

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/7M2I97S

CPU Intel Core i5-12500H (12-Cores, 4.50GHz Boost Clock) RAM Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6) GPU 8GB DDR5 SSD 512GB NVMe Gen 4

8) ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED

Due to its high-end OLED display, the ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED is very suitable for creative professionals. However, even if you don't work in color-sensitive fields like graphic design, the laptop's display is still amazing for watching media.

The device is equipped with an Intel EVO 12th-Gen Core i5-12500H processor and 16GB of RAM. You can expect a number of other benefits from it, including an extended battery life and integrated AI features.

Original Price: 74,990 INR

Sale Price: 67,990 INR

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/iBYXEPy

CPU Intel Core i5-12500H (12-Cores, 4.50GHz Boost Clock) RAM Intel Xe Graphics (integrated) GPU 8GB DDR4 SSD 512GB NVMe Gen 4

9) Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51 is a very good entry-level laptop, considering the features it has to offer and its sale price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

With this device, you get an Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which is more than enough for everyday use and work-related apps. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display and comes with 1 USB 3.2 & 2 USB 2.0 Type-A ports in addition to an HDMI port.

Original Price: 30,990 INR

Sale Price: 26,990 INR

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/bUUBr4I

CPU Intel Core i3-1115G4 (2-Cores, 4.10GHz Boost Clock) RAM Intel UHD Graphics GPU 8GB DDR4 SSD 256GB NVMe Gen 4

10) Dell Vostro 3430

The Dell Vostro 3430 is available at the Amazon Great Indian Festival (Image via Dell)

The Dell Vostro 3430 is ideal for office-related tasks. Since the Intel Core i3 processor belongs to the most recent 13th generation, it will provide you with the best possible efficiency while maximizing your battery life.

This low-cost laptop also includes a 256GB SSD and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. You should definitely consider buying it during the Amazon Great Indian Festival if you are on a tight budget.

Original Price: 44,524 INR

Sale Price: 35,990 INR

Buy it here: https://amzn.eu/d/hTtsl5Q

CPU Intel Core i3-1305U (5-Cores, 4.50GHz) RAM Intel UHD Graphics GPU 8GB DDR4 SSD 256GB NVMe Gen 4

For more informative content, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.