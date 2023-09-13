10 best AAA games to play on GPUs with 4GB VRAM in 2023

AAA games are typically marketed by major to mid-sized game producers like Ubisoft, Rockstar, Riot, etc. Even if these games seem heavy to run, you can play them with a 4GB VRAM. When we say VRAM, we mean Video RAM with some memory dedicated to graphic-intensive tasks like gaming, 3D rendering, or video editing.

This article will list ten of the most popular AAA titles you should try if you have a GPU of 4GB or higher. The games recommended are meant to be played with proper graphics settings for maximum output.

Note: This article reflects the author's choices.

10 recommended AAA games for GPUs with 4GB VRAM

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

RDR 2 (Image via Wallpapercave)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is undoubtedly a demanding game. Rockstar Games has specified that gamers require a GPU with at least 4GB VRAM for maximum settings at 1080p, provided your CPU can keep up.

Exploring the open world of RDR 2 with John Marston is going to be a lot of fun, but if you are planning to stream this online, you are definitely going to need at least 6GB of GPU.

2) The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

If you've seen the Netflix series, you might be interested in the Witcher's game series. While The Witcher 3 is too demanding for a 4GB system and typically requires at least 6GB of RAM, The Witcher 2 runs smoothly with just 4GB of VRAM.

This is a fantasy-themed action-adventure game in which you play as Geralt of Rivia and destroy a lot of monsters with your sword skills and potions. The gameplay is extremely engaging, with various weapons to choose from and the ability to set bombs and traps that will test your tactical skills.

3) Armored Core 6

The developer behind Elden Ring has another AAA banger for gamers. The mech action series Armed Core had its sixth part released recently. FromSoftware has revealed the minimum requirements, which are very reasonable, requiring a GTX 960 (from 2013).

This will make it very accessible to most gamers, and Armored Core 6 is an excellent choice if you have a 4GB VRAM.

4) Diablo 4

The AAA games with isometric camera angles do not rely as much on the GPU as on the CPU. Thankfully, for Diablo 4, Blizzard has released a list of minimum, recommended, and 4k settings for the gameplay.

If you have a strong CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470, 4GB VRAM should be enough to run in the medium to low settings.

5) The Last of Us Part 1

We all enjoyed the HBO series The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal, which was adapted from the AAA game series "The Last of Us." If you're interested in exploring open-world-based story games, it's recommended to start with The Last of Us Part 1.

The minimum GPU requirement is 4GB, preferably with AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB), AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT (4 GB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB). With these configurations, you can expect a gaming experience of around 30fps at 720p. Best of luck hiding from those zombies.

6) Hogwarts legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action role-playing game set in the original setting of the Harry Potter books. As you explore, you will come across magical creatures and potions. The game's main attractions are customization and exploration, making it a standout AAA title.

You should try this in 4GB graphics configurations like NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB to enjoy the game at medium-quality graphics.

7) Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter game with action-packed role-playing elements. In the game, players shoot and slash their opponents with homemade weapons. Several adversaries are present, some of which are airborne and may be mechanical or biological in nature.

The game can cram its graphics into a plainly attractive package by utilizing Nvidia's DLSS 3 technology. When set to Prioritize Performance settings and with GPUs AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM, the game runs at 60fps and 1080p.

8) Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 (Image via wallpaper abyss)

The Resident Evil series is one of the most well-known horror PC games, and in early 2023, Capcom introduced a new remake, Resident Evil 4. It is one of the most popular games and delivers a smooth gaming experience at 60 frames per second and 1080p resolution with just 4GB of VRAM.

In this game, you follow Leon's lead into a remote European village in order to save the president's kidnapped daughter and discover the village's dark secrets.

9) GTA V

GTA V has been the most popular open-world AAA title from Rockstar games in the last decade. You can easily run this on a VRAM of 4GB, as the brand-recommended VRAM is 2GB (NVIDIA GTX 660/ AMD HD7870).

It was first released in 2013 and is still popular in the gaming world. Immerse yourself in high-speed car chases, the underworld of the mafia, and thrilling missions alongside the main character, Michael de Santa.

10) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

"Press F to pay respect" became a popular meme thanks to the Call of Duty game series by Activision. Among these games, COD MWII, released in 2019, stands out. On Steam, you can find the recommended config for GPU is two gigs of VRAM.

So, having 4GB ensures you can enjoy this game in max settings. However, reducing graphics quality settings in-game is recommended to get maximum frames for a smoother, more competitive experience.

Many more AAA titles are available for you to try out, and this article recommends the ten best AAA games for a graphic card of 4GB capacity.

