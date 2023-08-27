Armored Core 6: How to unlock all Arena missions?

Armored Core 6 did not falter in giving players action-packed AC battles with its different game modes. Aside from the main playthrough, the Arena mode is here to get you fired up with tough AC encounters and sweet rewards. While progressing through the game, you will unlock different Arena missions with varying difficulty and rewards.

You will fight off computer-controlled ACs in this mode, which isn't an easy endeavor. However, if you want a simple way to rack up money to improve your arsenal, Arena is the way to go. It won't be immediately available, as players must meet some requirements.

Armored Core 6 Arena: How to unlock, rewards, and more

Unlock the Arena mode by completing Chapter 01 Mission 08: Operation Wallclimber (Image via FromSoftware)

Unlocking Armored Core 6 Arena is easy—you have to complete Chapter 01 Mission 08, Operation Wallclimber. In this chapter, you will encounter a boss fight where you must defeat Juggernaut. After the battle, a cutscene ensues, and you now have access to the Arena mode.

At this point, you can only access three Arena battles, but you'll unlock more as you progress through the game. You unlock the first Arena with 29 opponents during your first playthrough, while the second that features an additional 12 AC opponents can be accessed during New Game +.

The last arena brings in three more bosses, which you can unlock after finishing Chapter 4 Mission 29-B: Underground Exploration in New Game++.

First playthrough

Armored Core 6 Arena encounters are divided into ranks (Image via FromSoftware)

Arena encounters in Armored Core 6 are also classified into different ranks, from S to F. Of course, players will start with the F-rank bosses and make their way up to S-rank fights by completing several missions.

Here are the requirements to unlock all missions in the first Arena:

F-Rank: Complete Chapter 1 Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber

Complete Chapter 1 Mission 8: Operation Wallclimber E-rank: Complete Chapter 1 Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint

Complete Chapter 1 Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint D-rank: Complete Chapter 2 Mission 3: Ocean Crossing

Complete Chapter 2 Mission 3: Ocean Crossing C-Rank : Complete Chapter 3 Mission 2: Attack the Refueling Base

: Complete Chapter 3 Mission 2: Attack the Refueling Base B-Rank: Complete Chapter 3 Mission 9: Attack the Old Spaceport

Complete Chapter 3 Mission 9: Attack the Old Spaceport A-rank: Complete Chapter 3 Mission 13: Destroy the Ice Worm

Complete Chapter 3 Mission 13: Destroy the Ice Worm S-rank: Complete Chapter 4 Mission 3: Underground Exploration - Depth 3

Upon completing all battles in the first Arena, you will be rewarded with the Laser Drone (Vvc-700LD) weapon.

New Game+

Unlock a series of new Arena fights in the New Game+ mode (Image via FromSoftware)

After your first playthrough in Armored Core 6, you can replay the entire game in the New Game+ with fresh missions and content. When you unlock the Arena mode for the second time, you gain access to a new Arena feature called Analysis, where you will encounter even stronger fights. Of course, the ramped-up difficulty means you get more rewards as well.

Alpha -1, 2, and 3 Analysis: Complete Chapter 1 Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint

Complete Chapter 1 Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint Beta -1, 2, and 3 Analysis: Complete Chapter 3: Attack the Refueling Base in New Game+

Complete Chapter 3: Attack the Refueling Base in New Game+ Gamma -1, 2, and 3 Analysis: Complete Chapter 3 Mission 13: Destroy the Ice Worm in New Game+

Successfully completing all Arena encounters in the New Game+ rewards you with an AC part called Head (HC-2000/BC SHADE EYE).

New Game++

New Game++ in Armored Core 6 unlocks three more AC fights (Image via FromSoftware)

Finally, you can run a third playthrough to unlock three more Arena bosses.

Delta -1 Analysis: Complete Chapter 2 Mission 3: Ocean Crossing in New Game++

Complete Chapter 2 Mission 3: Ocean Crossing in New Game++ Delta -2 Analysis: Complete Chapter 3: Survey the Uninhabited Floating City in New Game++

Complete Chapter 3: Survey the Uninhabited Floating City in New Game++ Delta -3 Analysis: Complete Chapter 4 Mission 4: Underground Exploration - Depth 2 in New Game++

Delta-1 Analysis rewards you with a Needle Missile Launcher (EL-PW-01 TRUENO), while Delta-2 Analysis gives you a Coral Rifle (IB-C03W1: WLT 011). Meanwhile, successfully completing Delta-3 Analysis rewards you with Coral Rifle (IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT) and Coral Oscillator (IA-C01W7: ML-REDSHIFT).

Armored Core 6 went live on August 25 and is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.