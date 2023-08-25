5 hardest Armored Core 6 bosses, ranked

FromSoftware has used the Armored Core 6 bosses to once again remind us that they make challenging video games. Released on August 25 as a sequel to Armored Core: Verdict Day, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is here to deliver an intense mecha-based action experience. So far, it does not disappoint with its action-packed battles and intense boss fights.

There are currently over 10 Armored Core 6 bosses in the game, and they all vary in difficulty and strategies to be used. While each fight is a thrill on its own, it's undeniable that some bosses are just a cut more difficult than others.

In this list, we rank the five hardest bosses in Armored Core 6 based on their difficulty, durability, and attacks used.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Top 5 strongest Armored Core 6 bosses

5) Ice Worm

Fighting Ice Worm in Armored Core 6 may feel more like an event battle than an actual boss battle, but that's not to say that it isn't challenging. You can encounter it during the Destroy the Ice Worm mission in Chapter 3.

To conquer this battle, you have to be equipped with the Stun Needle Launcher, a shoulder weapon you can obtain by completing the prior quest. Ice Worm can only take damage from this weapon when you hit it in the face, and it doesn't help that the Stun Needle Launcher has a short firing delay. This means that you have to aim or predict your shots for them to land.

This boss features a shield that can be depleted by landing your weapon shots. When its shield is down, Ice Worm falls to the ground and becomes vulnerable to attacks. Seize this opportunity by landing missile shots and melee attacks.

4) Sea Spider

Sea Spider is among the hardest Armored Core 5 bosses because of its sheer aggression. When you reach this boss fight in Chapter 2, you will face a boss that is unlike anything you have seen so far. To succeed in this battle, you have to assert dominance and be more aggressive than Sea Spider.

You will find more chances of winning this battle if you fight Sea Spider up close. Its laser beams, missiles, and rockets make it nearly impossible to fight long-range. While you may not be comfortable fighting within melee range, it's your best bet at this point, considering you won't receive as much damage when you are underneath the massive boss.

Aside from its incredibly strong attacks, it also boasts a massive health bar, so expect that this would be a long and grueling battle. The trick is to fill the boss' stagger bar quickly to inflict more damage on your enemy.

3) Balteus

Balteus draws its strength from its massive and durable shield that you need to deplete in order to start reducing its health bar. The trick is to stagger it with attacks to get brief moments where its shield is down. These short time windows are the only times that Balteus' HP is susceptible to damage.

This boss unleashes a barrage of missiles, which you can only effectively avoid using Assault Boost. It also has an enormous flaming sword in its arsenal, which it would bring out when a third of its HP remains.

With its massive health pool, durable shield, and prowess in ranged and melee combat, it deserves its spot as one of the hardest Armored Core 6 bosses.

2) Helicopter

You wouldn't expect Armored Core 6's first-ever boss to be so high up on the list, but here we are. In fact, there was an uproar regarding this specific boss fight as players reportedly struggled to get past the first boss in the game.

This is the standard difficult boss that has a wide range of attacks in its arsenal and is incredibly tanky. You will have to dodge a lot of abilities, and you can't even rely on your long-range weapons to deal the most damage.

Defeating this boss requires you to get creative with different strategies, making it one of the strongest and hardest Armored Core 6 bosses.

1) CEL 240

As you head into the final chapters of the campaign, you will have to defeat CEL 240, the final boss for Chapter 4. This is easily the hardest Armored Core 6 boss because of its high mobility, deadly AoE attacks, and multiple fight stages, where you will have to deal with a full HP boss again. In this battle, you will need to be equipped with a well-chosen set of weapons in order to succeed.

Not only will you have to master the many moves it is capable of doing in the first round, but you also have to deal with a new set of attacks once you enter the second stage.

Without a proper strategy and weapon set, it's very easy to fall prey to CEL 240, the hardest Armored Core 6 boss so far.