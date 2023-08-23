How to use Boost Kick to easily stagger enemies in Armored Core 6

The classic Boost Kick technique is back in Armored Core 6. Franchise fans will remember it as a useful technique that took enemies off guard. Previous titles used it to deal lots of damage by combining your AC’s weight with a speedy strike, but that’s no longer the case here. Now, it’s a method of staggering your opponent’s AC.

Since staggering enemies in Armored Core 6 is incredibly important, having another option like Boost Kick in your pocket is handy. While it’s not a damage-dealing move, it has a few uses in this latest entry into the mecha franchise.

Unlocking the Boost Kick in Armored Core 6

This skill can be unlocked early in Chapter 1 (Image via FromSoftware)

To unlock Armored Core 6’s Boost Kick, you need to get a bit deeper into Chapter 1 first. Once you’ve unlocked the Arena, you will have access to the OS Tuning portion of the game. That’s where you unlock this powerful new ability for your ACs.

It only costs one OS Tuning Chip, so it should likely be one of your first unlocks. As a passive unlock, you don’t have to equip it manually to your Core in the game. It is automatically added to your moveset when you play through missions.

Effectively using Boost Kick in Armored Core 6

You can use this skill to help put foes down faster (Image via FromSoftware)

To use Boost Kick in Armored Core 6, you press L3 while performing an Assault Boost - a technique we first saw in the preview session. To do the latter, you hold forward on the stick and press L3.

How to use this technique

Activate Assault boost with L3 while moving forward

Press L3 when close to the target to Kick the target

It feels weird to do, but remember you don’t have to hold L3 for Assault Boost. That’s canceled by holding back on the stick in Armored Core 6. It takes practice to master this skill, that’s for sure.

Go fast, kill faster (Image via FromSoftware)

There are particular times when I feel this skill will be especially useful on enemies throughout the game. You can lead off a combo with it if you attack from behind. Getting the drop on an enemy and kicking them is a solid strategy.

Combining your high DPS weapon attacks (such as Missile Launchers, Bazookas, or Grenade Launchers) with the Boost Kick is a surefire way to ensure easy stagger. But you’ll have to practice Assault Boosting quickly into the Kick.

Furthermore, combining your heavy damage attacks with the added stagger from the Kick is a smart way to ensure easy stagger.

Boost Kick is one of the many great techniques you can perform in Armored Core 6. You can learn more about why we’re so excited to play more of this game in our review.