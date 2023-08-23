Armored Core 6: How to master dodge and quick boost

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon does not shy away from pitting you against some challenging enemy and boss encounters. This shouldn't come as a surprise to players, considering the game is developed by FromSoftware. Fortunately, their latest mech-action game features excellent combat abilities alongside powerful weapons and mech frames.

One such ability is the "quick boost," essentially the dodge maneuver in the Armored Core games. While dodging in most action games does not amount to much apart from being a core defensive moveset, the quick boost in Armored Core 6 is much more than that.

Here's how you can easily master the quick boost and dodging in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, making it one of the most valuable tools in your arsenal.

What does quick boost do in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon?

Quick boost in Armored Core 6 is primarily a defensive maneuver, which you can perform by pressing the "X" or "Square" on your Xbox or PlayStation controller, respectively. However, there are also other benefits to mastering this skill that can give you an inherent advantage in most enemy encounters, boss fights, and even the PvP modes.

Unlike a regular dodge, quick boost allows you to quickly change your mech's stance from its normal walking (or gliding) mode to the boost mode. You can also enable boost mode while stationary by pressing your controller's "B" or "Circle" buttons.

However, it's much more efficient and easy to use the quick boost as a reliable way to transition to boost mode, with the added advantage of repositioning your mech. While you can try and outmaneuver other mechs by simply boosting across the arena, the quick boost is much more reliable.

It should be mentioned that quick boosting and even regular boosting do not have i-frames (invincibility frames) in this game, unlike the dodge roll in FromSoftware's Dark Souls games and the quick-step in Bloodborne and Sekiro. To avoid a direct hit from an enemy, you must time your quick boost and ensure that you do not boost into the line of fire.

It does take a bit of getting used to with the quick boost mechanic, especially if you're a newcomer to the Armored Core series, but it is very much worth putting the time into mastering this ability. You can always use the training simulator available in the Sortie menu of the game to practice combat movesets and test your newly assembled AC.

Armored Core 6 is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (via Steam).