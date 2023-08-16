Is Armored Core 6 a souls-like game?

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is easily one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. This is partly due to FromSoftware's reputation for crafting some of the best RPGs out there. However, another major reason for the hype is the revitalization of a decade-old franchise and the very niche mech-action genre as a whole.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is a big departure from the usual dark fantasy role-playing genre (something that FromSoftware excels in creating). However, it does feature the hallmarks of a typical FromSoftware experience, i.e., methodical combat, in-depth customization, and challenging but satisfying boss fights.

Since the title features gameplay elements like challenging boss fights, multiple builds, and methodical combat, many players, especially newcomers, might mistake it to be akin to FromSoftware's previous titles, i.e., souls-like games.

However, FromSoftware's upcoming release is far from being a traditional souls-like title.

Armored Core 6 does feature elements from FromSoftware's previous titles, but it's far from a souls-like game

With Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, FromSoftware will introduce some new elements that were previously absent in the series, such as a hard lock-on, mid-mission assembly swap, and checkpoints. The game also features "Repair Kits," which essentially act like the "Estus Flasks" from the Souls games.

While these new additions do add a lot of headroom for new players, they do all that while also making sure the game does not stray too far from its Armored Core roots.

One of the biggest differences that FromSotware's upcoming mech-action title has over their previous titles is the significantly faster pace of combat.

While the combat of Armored Core 6 still retains the classic methodical approach, something that's synonymous with FromSoftware's games, it's much faster and way less deliberate. Instead of relying on your mech's raw stats, the combat is much more geared towards player skill.

Instead of the Souls games, i.e., Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, Armored Core 6 is more akin to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The title also does not follow the traditional souls-like progression system. Instead, it features a linear mission-based structure akin to Team Ninja's Nioh games.

While FromSoftware's upcoming title might look like another souls-like game but with a sci-fi skin, it's far from that. Although the developer has found immense success with their souls-like formula, it doesn't shy away from experimenting with different genres (Sekiro being a prime example).

It looks like the new Armored Core title will be yet another example of FromSoftware's ability to create a diverse range of games without relegating themselves to just souls-like titles. Both Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have been quite transparent in marketing the upcoming release as a mech-action game, not a souls-like title.

If you're looking for yet another souls-like experience akin to Elden Ring or Dark Souls, you probably won't find that in this Armored Core game. However, if you're looking for a fun mech game with the hallmarks of FromSoftware's signature design, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is the pick for you.