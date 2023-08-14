Does Armored Core 6 have a pause button?

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, an upcoming mech-action game by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment, will release in just a few weeks. And while the developers have made several things quite clear regarding the game's scope, its nature as a mech-game, above a souls-like, and its progression structure, a few significant aspects remain under wraps.

One such central mystery for many fans, who might be eager to get their hands on the latest FromSoftware offering, is - whether Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon will feature a pause button. The pause button, or lack thereof, is synonymous with FromSoftware's most iconic titles, including the Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, and more.

However, given this title is touted as a completely different experience and not soul-like, it's unsurprising that many fans would expect to see a dedicated "pause button" in the game.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon will feature a dedicated "pause button," but only for its single-player story missions

In case you are wondering, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon does feature a pause button, letting you take a break from the high-octane mech action without risking your progress. FromSoftware's games often lack a dedicated pause button due to the seamless co-op (summons) and PvE (invasion) mechanics. The online features are the main reason for Souls games not having a pause option.

However, FromSoftware's upcoming mech-action game does not feature a co-op system in the same vein as the Souls titles. Although the game does feature a robust 1v1 and 3v3 PvE mode, the online aspect is entirely separate from the single-player story mode.

As such, you can pause the game anytime during gameplay, but in the single-player story mode exclusively. However, FromSoftware isn't a stranger to having pause buttons in their games. They did feature a traditional pause option in their 2019 Game of the Year winner - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, partly due to the game being a strictly single-player experience.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is also the first time in FromSoftware history that their game will support 120fps on PC. It is unclear if the 120fps support will be extended to current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S), but it is a good sign that the developer is listening to feedback from fans on their past titles.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon will be released on August 25, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (via Steam).