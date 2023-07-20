Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon story trailer gives first-look at the perilous world of Rubicon 3

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's upcoming mech-action role-playing game, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, recently got a dedicated story trailer. The three-minute-long trailer showcased the harrowing world of Rubicon 3 and the mech pilots inhabiting it. It also provided a glance at some enemies players can expect to encounter during their journey.

With the game roughly a month away from scheduled release, Armored Core 6's story trailer comes at just the right time. Much like FromSoftware's previous titles, i.e., Dark Souls Trilogy, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring, the story of Armored Core 6 seems pretty vague, with plenty of room for interpretation.

Here's everything you need to know about Armored Core 6, its story details, release date, pre-orders, and more.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon's story trailer hints at a cryptic narrative surrounding Rubicon 3, Armored Cores, and pilots themselves

The trailer starts by giving players a look at an Armored Core, presumably a starter variant, without any significant upgrades. Following that, the trailer depicts the desolate landscape of Rubicon 3 and its ensuing mecha-warfare. It also showcases an action-packed battle between the player-controlled Armored Core and a giant machine.

While the story of Fires of Rubicon remains mostly under wraps, the trailer gives enough to dissect and analyze until its final release. Much like any other FromSoftware cinematic trailer, the story trailer for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon provides a rough idea of its themes and atmosphere.

FromSoftware has been very forthcoming about the nature of the upcoming Armored Core title. While the game will take inspiration from Elden Ring and other FromSoftware entries, it isn't marketed as a "souls-like." Instead, Armored Core 6 will be a traditional Armored Core entry, bearing elements from all the previous titles in the series, coupled with the best aspects of the Souls games.

Although the game is titled Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, it has nothing in common with the previous entries and prioritizes newcomers. Armored Core 6 also features a vastly improved customization system, some of which was showcased in a recently released gameplay trailer.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is scheduled to be released on August 25, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam).