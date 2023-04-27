Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon release date revealed

FromSoftware's upcoming mech-action game, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, gets an official release date alongside an extended first look at its gameplay. Although the iconic developers are mostly known for their brutally challenging role-playing experiences, they have also worked on several other genres. This includes mech-action with their Armored Core series.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is the first title in the Armored Core franchise to be released on the current-generation console hardware. This comes after the series entirely skipped the eighth console generation (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). The game is also the series' debut title on PC (via Steam).

Alongside the rather lengthy and cinematic gameplay trailer, FromSoftware also gave fans a look at the game's Collector's Edition. With the game's 2023 release date announcement, pre-orders for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon have also gone live on all platforms.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon gets an official release date alongside a dedicated gameplay trailer

FromSoftware's upcoming mecha-action game, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, is scheduled to release on August 25, 2023. It will be available on current-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S), previous-gen consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One), and PC (via Steam).

The game is offered in two different versions:

Standard Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Digital artbook and original soundtrack

The pre-order bonus includes the following:

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT”:

MELANDER C3 parts set (early unlock)

Emblem (early unlock)

Exclusive AC Decal

It should be noted that the early unlock parts, sets, and emblems can also be obtained by progressing through the game. Alongside the pre-order bonuses, FromSoftware also revealed the game's minimum system requirements, which are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 65 GB available space

The brand-new gameplay trailer gives fans a first look at the upcoming mecha-action game. The clip showcased its fast-paced combat, and the many different locales players can explore on their custom battle mech. The trailer also reveals the different custom mechs that players can create and the various weapons they can wield.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023, especially after the immense success of FromSoftware's previous title, Elden Ring. It remains to be seen whether the mecha-action game will ultimately deliver or not when it comes out on August 25 later this year.

