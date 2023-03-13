Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty vs Elden Ring - Which is the more difficult Soulslike game?

Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's latest Soulslike action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is easily one of the best and most unique in the genre.

It is basically a hybrid between the high-octane action of Team Ninja's own Nioh series and the methodical, high-risk, high-reward combat system of FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne.

Being a Soulslike, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features an incredibly steep learning curve accompanied by very challenging enemy and boss encounters. The latter are significantly more challenging (and rewarding) compared to anything Team Ninja has created so far. This includes the two Nioh games and the Final Fantasy spin-off - Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

However, does Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offer a challenge that surpasses one of the biggest Soulslike phenomena in recent memory, the 2022 Game of the Year award winner - Elden Ring? Or does it pale in comparison to the challenge offered by FromSoftware's magnum opus?

In this article, we take a look at both the games and compare them in terms of their overall difficulty to see which title offers a more challenging (yet, rewarding) Soulslike experience. From boss encounters to general level layout, enemy placements, as well as the combat system itself, both offer plenty of challenge when it comes to their moment-to-moment gameplay.

However, only one title offers a more superior Soulslike experience when it comes to the difficulty on offer. Let's take a look at the comparison between Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Elden Ring.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

How does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's difficulty stack against that of FromSoftware's Elden Ring?

Elden Ring and its flexible difficulty

Both FromSoftware and Team Ninja are known for creating some truly challenging action role-playing games. The Soulslike genre originated from FromSoftware's "Souls" games, i.e., Demon's Souls and Dark Souls. However, contrary to popular belief, their titles aren't as difficult as some of the experiences created by other developers.

The difficulty in Dark Souls and FromSoftware's games in general is very subjective and something that depends entirely on the build and playstyle players choose to pursue. All Souls titles, including Elden Ring, feature an extensive suite of options that allow players to craft a variety of different builds, from pure strength melee builds to hybrid mage builds.

It is this flexibility to choose that essentially makes the titles easier or harder for players. Elden Ring features a vast array of options that gamers can use to craft builds that can essentially one or two-shot bosses.

The overpowered mage builds using "Comet Azure" or the bleed builds using weapons like "Rivers of Blood" or "Bleed-infused Nagakiba" are essentially the "easy mode."

Coupled with the fact that players also get access to Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring, which can be summoned during boss fights, makes the experience quite easy compared to other Soulslike games out there. Although players also get access to build types and NPC summons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, those elements do not make the game anywhere near as easy as Elden Ring.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a much more difficult Soulslike experience

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features a level-based progression and multiple builds based around elemental affinities as well. However, it is a much more skill-oriented experience than any of FromSoftware's Souls games.

In Team Ninja's title, the combat is centered around the deflection mechanic and spirit-gauge management, which remains unchanged regardless of the build type players choose to pursue.

The combat in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is basically identical to that of FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The only thing that makes the experience easier is players' skill and how fast they can adapt to the game's combat system. Although they do have access to multiple wizardry spells and weapon types, they are secondary to the core combat mechanic of deflecting attacks.

The boss fights in Elden Ring are quite challenging, especially the end-game bosses like Malenia, Maliketh, Godfrey (Hoarah Loux), Dragonlord Placidussax and Radagon. However, they can be "cheesed" to death using overpowered builds and powerful spirit summons such as "Black Knife Tiche" or the "Mimic Tear."

However, the same cannot be said about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's bosses, which requires players to learn the game's combat system to even stand a chance at victory. Early-game bosses like Zhang Liang, General of Man and Lu Bu are the prime example of encounters that require mastering the combat system.

In conclsuion

In conclusion, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is objectively a much more difficult Soulslike experience when compared to FromSoftware's Elden Ring. This in part due to its combat system, which heavily relies on the player's skill.

That being said, Elden Ring is still one of the most challenging action role-playing games out there and one that is the perfect game for players new to the Soulslike genre.

