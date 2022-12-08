5 best bleed builds for Elden Ring Colosseum

Elden Ring, the game that brought the very niche Soulslike sub-genre into the limelight with its punishing yet satisfying game design, very recently received a brand new update.

The patch version 1.08 is easily one of the biggest and most substantial update the game has received since its launch. Not only has it added a bunch of balancing, quality-of-life, and performance fixes, but also a brand new PvP game mode - the Colosseum arena.

While FromSoftware did try and balance most of the build options possible in the game, it is no secret that the bleed builds still reign as the most overpowered. Here are five such selections that players can use in the Elden Ring's Colosseum PvP.

From infamous Rivers of Blood to the niche Nagakiba, here are 5 best bleed builds in Elden Ring

5) Rivers of Blood and Meteoric Ore combo build

This is the best strength-arcane build that players can use for the end-game PvE content as well as high-level (rune level 150) PvE and invasions. The build primarily incentivizes two things: bleed damage and DPS.

The Rivers of Blood and its very powerful "Corpse Piler" weapon art allows players to dish out raw bleed and burn damage to enemies while keeping their distance. Meanwhile, the Meteoric Ore Katana provides some really good damage numbers due to its strength scaling.

Here is a complete breakdown of the build:

Weapon:

Rivers of Blood

Meteoric Ore

Talisman:

Claw Talisman

Winged Sword Insignia

Shard of Alexander

Lord of Blood's Exultation

Armor:

Upto player preference/Varre's set

4) Eleanora's Poleblade build

Eleanora's Poleblade is easily one of the most powerful bleed weapons and features a really spectacular Ash of War - Boodblade Dance. However, it is missable in Elden Ring, since it is tied to a character questline.

Much like Rivers of Blood, Eleanora's Poleblade can easily build up bleed with just a few swings. However, being a twinblade, the latter can inflict much more damage than regular Katanas, making its standard swings equally as viable as its weapon art.

Here is a complete breakdown of the build:

Weapon:

Eleanora's Poleblade

Talisman:

Claw Talisman

Winged Sword Insignia

Erdtree's Favor +2

Lord of Blood's Exultation

Armor:

Upto player preference

3) Dual Uchigatana build

Uchigatana, the iconic Katana sword from the Dark Souls titles has made its return in Elden Ring, and is easily one of the best early game bleed weapons players can get their hands on.

The Katana sword comes with the Samurai class by default. Thus, the same class is a necessity for this build, since choosing the Samurai class is the only possible way to get two Uchigatanas in Elden Ring without having to start new game plus.

Getting a second one can be a little challenging since it requires players to explore one of the undead catacombs in Limgrave. However, it is all the more worth it since power-stancing two Uchigatanas massively increases the DPS of this build. Here is a complete breakdown:

Weapon:

Uchigatana x2 (with Seppuku or Bloody Slash Ash of War)

Talisman:

Claw Talisman

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Milicent's Prosthesis

Lord of Blood's Exultation

Armor:

Upto player preference/Samurai or Ronin set

2) Godskin Peeler and bleed Twinned Knight Swords build

The Godskin Peeler dropped by the Godskin Noble boss in Windmill Village, Altus Platue, can be paired up with another twinblade for an excellent end-game worthy bleed build. The Twinned Knight Swords with a bleed Ash of War (preferably Bloody Slash) is a great choice for the off-hand weapon alongside the Godskin Peelers.

The Godskin Peeler possesses an incredibly high bleed status build-up by default. This can be further enhanced by investing points into arcane, making them a perfect choice for bleed-focus builds.

The moveset of the power-stanced twinblades is great for roll-catching players in PvP, which can be vital when going up against sorcery or pure-strength builds in the Colosseum.

Here is a complete breakdown of the build:

Weapon:

Godskin Peeler

Twinned Knight Swords (with Bloody Slash Ash of War)

Talisman:

Claw Talisman

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Milicent's Prosthesis

Lord of Blood's Exultation

Armor:

Upto player preference

1) Malenia's Hand and Nagakiba build

Malenia's Hand is one of the best Katanas that players can find in the game. Not only does it offer a great bleed build-up, but also enough DPS to challenge the Colossal weapons.

Pairing it with the longest Katana in the game, Nagakiba infused with a bleed Ash of War (Seppuku or Bloody Slash), can give players a bleed build that is one of the best for both PvE and PvP content in Elden Ring.

Here is a complete breakdown of the build:

Weapon:

Malenia's Hand

Nagakiba (with Seppuku or Bloody Slash Ash of War)

Talisman:

Claw Talisman

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Milicent's Prosthesis

Lord of Blood's Exultation

Armor:

Upto player preference/Malenia's set or Ronin set

Elden Ring's new update finally gives the Colosseums in the Lands Between a purpose

Elden Ring is filled with options for players to take advantage of during the PvE and PvP content of the game. While the latter was previously limited to a few dueling zones and invasions, the Colosseum update has given players a dedicated spot for all such interactions. This is a massive boon for those who enjoy the PvP aspect of Elden Ring.

With the patch 1.08, the three Colosseums littered across the vastness of the Lands Between, which had puzzled players since Elden Ring's release, have finally been put to use and made accessible.

Found in Limgrave, Leyndell, and Caelid, they have been turned into PvP arenas. The game mode will allow players to duke it out against each other with their unique and personalized builds without the need to partake in the invasion system.

Elden Ring is an action role-playing game in the same vein as the Dark Souls titles. It offers players plenty of choice when it comes to weapons, armor, and other combat gear, with most options being equally viable for PvP.

