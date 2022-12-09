5 best strength builds for Elden Ring Colosseum

FromSoftware's open-world magnum opus, Elden Ring, recently got one of the biggest updates. Patch 1.08 implements some well-needed balancing changes and performance fixes and adds a brand new PvP-focused mode, the Colosseum arena.

The Colosseums, found throughout the Lands Between, were speculated by players to be used for PvP-focused content. FromSoftware is no stranger to adding PvP arenas as post-launch content, with Dark Souls 3 getting two with the Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City DLC.

Being an action role-playing title like Dark Souls, Elden Ring offers plenty of choices regarding combat and weapons. As such, almost every weapon type and build is equally viable in Elden Ring for PvE and PvP. However, like in Dark Souls, strength remains the best option for those who prefer raw DPS over anything else.

Here are five of the best strength builds in Elden Ring for players to dominate the Colosseum PvP.

Elden Ring: From new Colossal weapons to classic Greatswords, weapon choices for five best strength builds in PvP

5) Ruins Greatsword build

The Colossal weapons in Elden Ring are easily one of the best additions to FromSoftware's souls formula. While these huge and bulky weapons might be cumbersome to wield and use, they pack a mighty punch.

The Ruins Greatsword that players can find in Caelid, after defeating the Misbigotten and Crucible Knight duo at Redmane Plaza, is easily one of the best Colossal swords in the game.

The weapon scales with strength and intelligence and has a powerful weapon art: Wave of Destruction. Here's the complete breakdown of the build centered around the Colossal sword:

Weapon:

Ruins Greatsword

Talisman:

Erdtree's Favour +2

Greatshield Talisman

Green Turtle Talisman

Great-Jar Arsenal

Armor:

Up to player preference (with less encumbrance)

4) Giant-Crusher build

The Giant-Crusher is easily one of the best strength-based weapons in Elden Ring. While the Colossal weapon only does blunt damage, meaning its impact will be slightly reduced against dragons and beasts, it's still a great option for those who want high DPS.

The Giant-Crusher is one of the few Colossal weapons that allow players to change the Ash of War on the weapon.

Royal Knight's Resolve is the best Ash of War choice for the weapon, followed by Lion's Claw. Here is a complete breakdown of the build:

Weapon:

Giant-Crusher (with Royal Knight's Resolve Ash of War)

Talisman:

Erdtree's Favour +2

Greatshield Talisman

Green Turtle Talisman

Great-Jar Arsenal

Armor:

Up to player preference (with less encumbrance)

3) Godfrey, the First Elden Lord build

Godfrey, the First Elden Lord, is one of the most challenging yet graceful boss fights in Elden Ring. Each of Godfrey's attacks, axe swings, and gap-closers hold can effectively one-shot a high vigor player-character, a feat only a few bosses claim in the game.

Despite being the Elden Lord, Godfrey relies on brute strength over powerful magical abilities.

As such, he makes for the perfect inspiration for a strength build, which is surprisingly effective in PvP. The build uses Godfrey's axe and a few strength-enhancing incantations. Here is a complete breakdown of the build:

Weapon:

Axe of Godfrey

Erdtree Seal/ Clawmark Seal

Talisman:

Roar Medallion

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Green Turtle Talisman

Shard of Alexander

Armor:

The Elden Lord set

2) Starscourge build

The Starscourge Greatsword is easily the most overpowered Colossal weapon in Elden Ring. Although players must defeat one of the most spectacular bosses in the game, General Radahn, the weapon players can get afterward is definitely worth it.

The Starscourge Greatsword is ideal for dual-wielding since it converts into a power-stance twin greatsword. The Ash of War on the weapon "Starcaller Cry" is best used for roll-catching players in PvP, which can come in handy against foes with sorcery, faith, or dexterity-based builds. Here is a complete breakdown of the build:

Weapon:

Starscourge Greatsword

Talisman:

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Greatshield Talisman

Green Turtle Talisman

Great-Jar Arsenal

Armor:

Up to player preference (with less encumbrance)/ Radahn's armor set

1) Flaming Prelate's Inferno Crozier build

The Prelate's Inferno Crozier, much like the Giant-Crusher, is a great strength-focused weapon that relies on blunt damage and high DPS. However, what sets it apart from most strength-based weapons is its effectiveness with flame incantations and its borderline overpowered Ash of War - Prelate's Charge.

The Ash of War on this Colossal weapon can easily stun humanoid bosses, including Malenia, the Rot Goddess. It is equally effective in PvP due to its high poise and DPS. Here is a complete breakdown of the build:

Weapon:

Prelate's Inferno Crozier

Talisman:

Erdtree's Favour +2

Shard of Alexander

Green Turtle Talisman

Great-Jar Arsenal

Armor:

Up to player preference (with less encumbrance)/ Bull-Goat armor

The Prelate's Inferno Crozier is not only a great high-DPS weapon, but also one of the easiest assets to find in Elden Ring. It can be grabbed even before players get to Leyndell and doesn't require them to defeat any boss or miniboss.

