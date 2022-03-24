How to obtain Prelate’s Inferno Crozier colossal weapon in Elden Ring

Colossal Weapons are some of the most fun armaments that players can look to get their hands on in Elden Ring. These weapons have some of the hardest hits and will require The Tarnished to invest a significant number of Runes in Strength to wield.

When used correctly, Colossal Weapons can be devastating in both PvE and PvP. While they are often not the weapon of choice for a lot of community members, there are certain fans who love wielding large oversized armaments that deal “colossal” levels of DPS numbers.

One such weapon that many Tarnished have had their eyes on is the Prelate’s Inferno Cozier. With 45 Strength and 8 Dexterity requirements, the armament scales incredibly well off of Strength and can make short work of some of the more difficult encounters in the later stages of the RPG.

While it’s perfect for Glass Cannon builds, the weapon itself is a bit difficult to find. Here's a quick and handy guide to finding the Prelate’s Inferno Cozier.

Steps to obtaining the Prelate’s Inferno Crozier in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, like most of the Colossal Weapons in Elden Ring, the Prelate’s Inferno Cozier will not be available to players early on in the game.

A fair bit of progression is required from players to get their hands on the item, and they will need to at least reach and unlock Altus Plateau to obtain it.

Hence, to get the Prelate’s Inferno Cozier, the Tarnished will be required to:

Make their way and unlock Altus Plateau, which players can achieve in two primary ways. One way will be to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus by piecing together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. The next method employs the use of defeating Magma Wyrm Makar in a dungeon present to the north of Liurnia of the Lakes and then accessing the area after beating it.

After making their way to the new region, players will now be required to make their way to Fort Laiedd, which is present to the west of the Seethwater Terminus Site of Grace. To do so, they must make their way north to Mt. Gelmir.

This place can be reached by heading northeast if they have reached Altus Plateau through the dungeon or just directly north if they have gained access to the area through the Grand Lift of Dectus.

From Mt. Gelmir, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to make their way to the Fort Laiedd, which is present on the western edge of Mt. Gelmir, or to the west of Seethwater Terminus Site of Grace. This can be easily found as long as players are traveling north.

While exploring the Fort, players will come across the enemy who will be carrying the Prelate’s Inferno Crozier. As it’s not a boss, the fight will be significantly easier. After taking the enemy down, players will automatically obtain the Colossal Weapon as a reward.

Unlike other Colossal Weapons, the strength requirements for Prelate’s Inferno Cozier are significantly higher, demanding 45 levels in the Strength stat for players to wield it. It comes with a base physical damage stat of 156 and 100 critical damage, making it incredibly potent once players upgrade it through Smithing Stones.

The scaling is not the only appealing part of the weapon as its weapon skill Prelate’s Charge is something that players fancy. With this skill, players will be able to slam the weapon on the ground, create a surge of flames, and charge at the opponent.

Edited by Danyal Arabi