How to obtain the Pulley Bow in Elden Ring

Unlike previous FromSoftware titles, bows have a lot more agency in Elden Ring and can often be used as one of the primary sources of DPS during a run.

While a bow run was a possibility in previous Dark Souls entries, they were hardly ever utilized beyond their role as a supportive tool. Things are a bit different in Elden Ring, and bows with the Mighty Shot weapon skill is an excellent way to clear out enemies from a great distance.

One such bow that players have been looking to get their hands on in the RPG is the Pulley Bow, which has one of the best ranges out of all the weapons in its class.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING The grand towers of Raya Lucaria rise gracefully from the center of the vast lake of Liurnia, a hub of magic and war. The grand towers of Raya Lucaria rise gracefully from the center of the vast lake of Liurnia, a hub of magic and war. #ELDENRING https://t.co/qJg2Z7a6v7

While DPS-wise, it’s not exactly the best “non-magic long-range” tool at the player's disposal, however, it can effectively chunk out enemy health pools or even take them down from a very large distance.

The Mighty Shot skill can be a blessing in disguise for a variety of situations, and it can make exploring some of the more difficult areas of the Lands Between significantly easier.

So, where and how will the Tarnished be able to get the weapon for themselves?

Obtaining the Pulley Bow in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING You are the hope of the Golden Order, Tarnished. Your choices will shape the future of all who dwell in the shadow of the Erdtree. You are the hope of the Golden Order, Tarnished. Your choices will shape the future of all who dwell in the shadow of the Erdtree.#ELDENRING https://t.co/dTp3UC7Q7k

Players looking to build rangers out of their Tarnished have had their eyes on the Pulley Bow for quite some time now. Unfortunately, the weapon is not something that players will be able to get their hands on in the early stages of the game.

The Tarnished will have to invest in a fair bit of progression before they are able to obtain the weapon as it’s present in Mt. Gelmir.

Hence, to get the Pulley Bow, players will be required to:

Reach Mt. Gelmir, which the Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to get to by heading towards the north of Liurnia of the Lakes. As Mt. Gelmir is present on the Altus Plateau, players will be able to get there by utilizing two separate methods.

To reach the plateau, players can either use the Grand Lift of Dectus, by piecing together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and activating the contraption. Or they can go through the dungeon towards the north of Liurnia, and beat Magma Wyrm Makar to reach the location. The former is advised for those who are still yet to invest a fair bit of runes in leveling their characters.

After reaching Altus Plateau, players will first need to make their way to where the Minor Erdtree of the region is, which they will find towards the east. Now running around the edge of the Plateau, they will be able to make their way into Mt. Gelmir.

The Tarnished will eventually come upon a bridge that connects to Gelmir, and they will be required to use this and make their way along the path and reach an area where there are a lot of Abductor Virgins. Players will also notice a ladder that is connected to one of the cliffs there.

Upon taking the ladder, they will be able to make it to the very first Site of Grace in Mt. Gelmir. There will be an archery tower nearby, where if players climb to the top, they will find a body with the Pulley Bow on it.

For a weapon that is not a greatbow, the Pulley Bow does pack a punch, and its Strength and Dexterity scaling fits in perfectly for those looking to make rangers out of their characters.

Edited by R. Elahi