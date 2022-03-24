How to obtain the Great Club Colossal Weapon in Elden Ring

There are a variety of Colossal Weapons in Elden Ring, ranging from whirling chainsaws to halberds, hammers, greataxe, and more. The RPG allows the Tarnished to play around with a bunch of weapons that can fit their playstyle.

However, one Colossal Weapon seems to have caught the fancy of many community members and is one of the bluntest weapons in the game. The Great Club has slowly grown to be a community favorite for those who have been investing Runes in leveling Strength and like to go for weapons that generally go “bonk.”

With a massive 35 Strength requirement, the club has one of the best strength scalings in the game and is often considered one of the most reliable Colossal Weapons.

However, it’s a bit difficult to get a hold of, and this guide will help players get their hands on it.

Obtaining the Great Club in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, for those who are just starting out in the game, the Great Club is not something that they will be able to come across early on. A good deal of progress needs to be made in the narrative, and the Tarnished will need to unlock Altus Plateau at the very least to get their hands on the Colossal Weapon.

To obtain the Great Club in Elden Ring, players will need to:

Gain access to Altus Plateau, and there are primarily two ways that one go about it. One way the Tarnished can reach there is by activating the Grand Lift of Dectus, which can only be done after they piece together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. The second way would be to go through the dungeon at the top of Liurnia of the Lakes and beat magma Wyrm Makar to gain access to the more high-level area.

The latter is advised for those who have invested a good deal of Runes into leveling their characters and are feeling rather confident in tackling the dungeon boss.

After gaining access to the Plateau, the Tarnished can then make their way to the northeastern side of the map if they are using the dungeon or just north if they are using the elevator. They will eventually reach the Shaded Castle, which will have a tunnel to the left that will be blocked by a fog wall.

Upon placing two Swordstone Keys they will gain access to the Old Altus Tunner, where they will need to clear the dungeon out and ultimately make their way to the final boss of the area.

The dungeon boss will be the Stonedigger Troll, who the players may have faced before if they were clearing out other dungeons and areas on the Lands Between. They are pretty easy to take down and will be a breeze for those who have invested Runes in character stats. Players will automatically be rewarded with the Great Club upon defeating the boss.

As mentioned, the Great Club is an excellent strength-based weapon in Elden Ring. However, its stat scaling is not the only thing that “bonk” players are going gaga over.

The Colossal Weapon comes with a weapon skill called Golden Land, which allows the player to thrust the club into the ground and then unleash a blast of sacred energy, which will metamorphose into golden darts.

This is a very useful weapon art that allows the Tarnished to deal with a variety of situations when wielding the Club.

Edited by Danyal Arabi