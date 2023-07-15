Is Armored Core 6 open-world like Elden Ring?

After almost a decade, FromSoftware is finally reviving their oldest franchise with Armored Core 6. Many in the community wonder if it will be open-world like Elden Ring. The latest Armored Core, titled Fires of Rubicon, is one of the most-anticipated releases this year. There has been a fair bit of curiosity among fans about how it will play out compared to the previous entries and other FromSoftware IPs.

One of the biggest questions that community members seem to have is if Armored Core 6 will be an open-world game much like FromSoftware’s 2022 Elden Ring. The souls-like went on to become Game of the Year last year. Thus, it’s not entirely surprising fans want to see some of its elements in the latest Armored Core.

Will Armored Core 6 be an open-world adventure like Elden Ring?

ARMORED CORE @armoredcore "Augmented human C4-621 has awakened."



ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON makes planetfall August 25, 2023.

Unfortunately, for those looking to explore a vast and expansive land with their customized mechs, Armored Core 6 will not be an open-world game like Elden Ring.

FromSoftware has previously mentioned that the game will have a mission-based structure that will incentivize players to customize their mechs according to their playstyle and the stage.

Each stage will be vastly different from one another, with many areas in which players will be able to explore and get their hands on valuable and hidden loot.

By relying on this structure, players will then need to put in the proper customizations for their mechs which will help them have an easier time taking on the challenges in the next stage.

Will Armored Core 6 be a souls-like game like Elden Ring?

Armored Core 6 will not be a souls-like game like most other FromSoftware titles. In the game, players will be made to control a big customizable mech with great emphasis on third-person shooter elements.

This alone will make the title vastly different from most FromSoftware games. However, the developers have confirmed that they have looked to implement certain design philosophies and their experiences from their other titles into the new Armored Core.

Hence, while the base format of Armored Core 6 will be quite different from that of the other soulslike games and titles like Sekiro, it will take a fair bit of inspiration from these popular and successful IPs.

