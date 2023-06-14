Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is the newest title from developers FromSoftware that offers mecha-style combat. Expectations had been high for this title since its initial reveal. During the Summer Games Fest 2023, this game's developers provided players with an extended look at its gameplay. If FromSoftware's presented footage is anything to go by, Armored Core 6 will be a treat for fans of the franchise, as well as newcomers alike.

Read on to learn about the title's various mechanics and combat elements that were showcased at SGF 2023.

Armored Core 6 features skill-based combat and revamped gameplay mechanics

Melee combat in action (Image via FromSoftware)

Fires of Rubicon offers classic Armored Core combat. Its gameplay can be challenging, and certain elements in this title have been incorporated from the Souls series. This includes the stagger and lock-on systems, coupled with repeating attack patterns that must be masterfully countered.

In particular, the lock-on mechanic be used to auto-target nearby enemies without major restrictions, allowing for free-flowing mecha combat. That said, not everyone has to use this feature. A manual lock-on is also available and will undoubtedly be the preferred way to play for some.

Traditional ranged weaponry, such as missiles and firearms are also present in this title, along with melee weapons. Attacking foes can send them into a staggered state, where they cannot counterattack and take more damage. Enemies under this effect can be stun-locked for extended periods using a series of specific combos.

However, taking damage from foes will also stagger the player, as indicated by an orange bar in their HUD that fills up on receiving damage.

Pushing enemies off the edge for a quick finisher (Image via FromSoftware)

Furthermore, players can also choose to knock foes off into the depths using a well-timed melee kick, although the viability of this particular attack is likely to vary from one foe to another.

Shields are particularly useful in Fires of Rubicon, with a sort of timed counter-attack mechanism. Firing up a shield at the correct time will mitigate the damage taken as compared to enabling it throughout a fight's duration.

Battles will take place in both open and closed environments that will require players to plan their strategies accordingly.

Builds and customization in Armored Core 6

Fires of Rubicon features a robust customization menu (Image via FromSoftware)

The Garage is making a return in Armored Core 6. Players can customize their mech in an extensive menu, as is tradition with the series.

In short, players can modify their Weapon slots, Frame slots, Boosters, and lock-on tools. That's not all, however. An expansion slot can also be spotted within the HUD, allowing for up to one slot-in chip.

Adjusting these aspects will affect your overall build and stats, which are indicated by a helpful tooltip on the right.

Traversal in Armored Core 6

Traversal is a key part of Fires of Rubicon (Image via FromSoftware)

Armored Core 6 puts a great emphasis on traversal, offering jetpack-powered rockets on the mecha to help gamers move around. This can help gamers take fights. That said, engaging in combat will deplete your Energy bar, ensuring limited movement. This is to stop players from breaking the game. Both horizontal and vertical movement is possible in this title, with the former being a tad bit more restrictive.

A quick dodge can also be activated, allowing for the mecha pilot to quickly move out of harm’s way, as seen in a fight against a giant mechanical robot in the new gameplay footage.

Extensions, upgrades, and HUD elements

Scanning your environment in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

Fires of Rubicon features an extensive, but minimal HUD menu. On the left, players can find an HP bar that depletes when they take damage, along with a slot for extensions — which are slot-in chips that impart passive traits to your mech, such as auto-targeted missile attacks.

The Repair and Scan tabs can be seen below the HP bar. The former shows the number of healing modules available. The latter indicates the time left before you can use this title's Scan function again; it grants an X-Ray-like vision of the environment, highlighting nearby items of interest and foes.

The HUD's center displays the Energy bar and Stagger meter, both of which are akin to Soulsborne games' Dodge/Stamina bar and Stagger bars.

Finally, the right side of the HUD will represent all four available weapons, each assignable to a specific button. An altitude gauge and an objective indicator can also be seen on the right.

The HUD also shows off helpful hints such as enemy status indicators and attack effectiveness during a lock-on.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon is scheduled to be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on August 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes