Is Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Deluxe Edition worth buying?

FromSoftware recently revealed tons of details regarding their upcoming mech-action game, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. From pre-order bonuses to a confirmed release date to even the PC system requirements, there is a lot of information regarding the sixth mainline entry in the Armored Core series, and one that has fans very excited, especially after the studio's previous title, Elden Ring.

Although details regarding the game's narrative and gameplay are still sparse, FromSoftware did release a dedicated gameplay trailer announcing the release date, showcasing the mech combat, weapon variety, and customization options. Pre-orders for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon are live on all platforms, alongside a wealth of pre-order bonuses.

Much like any other modern AAA release, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is offered in two different versions: a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition. Although the Standard Edition is the go-to version for fans who want to grab the game without any extras, the Deluxe Edition offers quite a bit of additional value with its exclusive digital goodies.

What does the Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Deluxe Edition offer?

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is releasing as a cross-gen title, i.e., the game is coming out on both current-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) as well as previous-gen consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). The sixth mainline entry is also the series' debut title on the PC. Being a cross-gen title, the game features the standard $60 price tag instead of the current-gen pricing of $70.

ARMORED CORE @armoredcore

All pre-orders include Melander C3 G13 Special Customization "Tenderfoot".



However, players will end up paying $70 if they do end up grabbing the Deluxe Edition, which includes a few extra digital goodies. Here's a breakdown of the Standard and the Deluxe Edition of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Digital artbook

Original soundtrack

The pre-order bonus for the game includes the following in-game items:

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT”:

MELANDER C3 parts set (early unlock)

Emblem (early unlock)

Exclusive AC Decal

It should be noted that the early unlock parts, sets, and emblems can also be obtained by progressing through the game.

Is the Deluxe Edition worth paying the extra $10?

While there are no in-game items included with the Deluxe Edition of the game, the soundtrack as well as the artbook included with the bundle may be worth paying the extra $10 for. FromSoftware's games usually feature some really amazing original tracks composed by the likes of Kota Hoshino, Yuka Kitamura, and more.

Elden Ring, the Dark Souls trilogy, and even the previous Armored Core games released for the PlayStation 3 featured some really excellent boss themes and ambient music. Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is also bound to feature some really amazing original tracks that players might find worth grabbing the Deluxe Edition for.

On top of the soundtrack, the Deluxe Edition also includes an exclusive artbook detailing the game's assets, concept art, as well as mech designs. It is a fantastic add-on for players who might want to take a look at how the game's visuals and its world were conceptualized by the developers.

Although FromSoftware is known for creating brutally challenging experiences like Demon's Souls, Bloodborne, Dark Souls trilogy, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and most recently, Elden Ring, the Japanese developer also has experience in other niche genres, such as narrative-driven VR experience (Deracine) and mech-action (the Armored Core series).

ARMORED CORE @armoredcore "Augmented human C4-621 has awakened."



ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON makes planetfall August 25, 2023. "Augmented human C4-621 has awakened."ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON makes planetfall August 25, 2023. https://t.co/7kBnxEq9zR

It remains to be seen whether the studio's upcoming mech-action game ends up delivering a compelling enough experience that satisfies both long-time fans as well as newcomers to the series. Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon releases on August 25, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (via Steam).

