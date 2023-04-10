5 hardest bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

As part of the Soulslike series, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is known for its harsh difficulty and challenging encounters. The game requires players to master many of its mechanics before they can progress in the story, and each boss poses a new type of challenge or twist on already established mechanics to test the player’s skill and patience.

These elements, paired with high health bars and massive damage output, make the bosses in the game extremely difficult to defeat. This article will rank five of the hardest bosses in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The most difficult boss fights in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

5) Guardian Ape

Guardian Ape is probably the biggest challenge players face after mastering the basics, since this boss basically requires them to relearn the mechanics of the game.

Parrying is not really effective against him because he takes very little posture damage. Apart from his, the monkey runs amok the entire arena, launching ranged attacks and quick melee jabs.

The reason this fight is really difficult is because players have to use the unreliable dodge mechanic to avoid his attacks and take some stabs at him when he is vulnerable. This is everything Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice players have been taught not to do in the game so far.

His second form is a bit more manageable as he starts using a sword and moves that make him vulnerable to heavy posture damage when parried.

4) Isshin Ashina

Even long after his prime, the founder of the Ashina clan puts up a deadly fight. He has the strength to somehow bring fire into the arena to burn Wolf down and has some moves similar to his prime version, all of which are difficult to parry. If players try to step back and use their healing potion, he will chase them down and deal heavy damage, rendering the heal almost useless.

Once he is in the second phase, the boss starts using a skill called One Mind that launches a storm of attacks at the player from a sheathed stance while the ground spouts fire. Players can get the Shura ending in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice after beating him.

3) Owl (Father)

The Shinobi Owl is an incredibly challenging fight but when inside alternate Hirata Estate, Wolf runs into him in an even stronger form. Alternate Hirata Estate can be accessed via a secret method in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and players will find incredibly difficult enemies there along with Owl (Father).

Owl will use many of the same shinobi tactics the player typically uses on opponents. He will even Mikiri Counter the player if they are foolish enough to try to thrust attack him. Along with that, he will use gunpowder to create explosions and other sneaky techniques.

In his final phase, he will bring out a spirit owl that will allow him to ghost out and teleport or launch a fiery slash attack across the arena. Players will need to be at the top of their game to dodge and deflect these attacks.

2) Demon of Hatred

This boss is definitely hated by many, and the reason for it has already been discussed in the fifth ranking of this list. Demon of Hatred also forces players to rely on mechanics that are not encouraged by the game, which is mostly dodging.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice players are mostly required to be aggressive, stand their ground, and parry enemies until they are vulnerable to attacks or deathblows. Sadly, this boss takes very little posture damage from deflects, and players are forced to rely on the not very reliable dodge mechanic.

What ranks this boss higher than the Guardian Ape is the simple fact that players have to play the same dodge game with him for three long phases, with each phase making the Demon of Hatred use more fiery attacks and become more aggressive. While one of the first two phases of the boss can be skipped with the proper use of the Malcontent Finger Whistle, it is still a very challenging fight.

1) Sword Saint Isshin

The final boss fight of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is undoubtedly the most challenging encounter in the game. Isshin, in his prime as a sword saint, is a master of the blade and a formidable opponent that demands nothing less than perfection from the player. The fight takes place in the breathtakingly beautiful Ashina Reservoir, where players will be pushed to their limits.

In this fight, players must utilize everything they have learned so far, from dodging and countering to deflecting, to emerge victorious. Isshin will throw every technique at the player, from delayed slashes with his spear to quick sword jabs. Failure to handle these will likely result in a swift death. However, those who overcome the challenge will join the ranks of the few who have completed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Poll : 0 votes