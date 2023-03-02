How to easily defeat the final boss of Destiny 2 Lightfall's campaign

Destiny 2 Lightfall's campaign features a very familiar face as the story's final boss. Calus, the former emperor, has returned and works as a servant of The Witness. Seeking to bring the Darkness to the universe, he stands in the way of Guardians at the end of the latest story in this space-faring MMO.

However, Calus won't go down without a fight in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Thankfully, players have plenty of new tools and weapons to take down this Campaign story's final boss. Failure means the power of the Darkness could engulf the whole Sol System.

Calus awaits as the final boss of Destiny 2 Lightfall's campaign

Guardians need to protect the Veil from the greedy hands of Emperor Calus, no matter what it takes. The Witness has tasked his subordinate to secure the Veil, but by defeating the final boss in Destiny 2 Lightfall, you might ensure the safety of the Sol System - for now, at least.

Calus, as the last battle of Destiny 2 Lightfall's main story, will begin unleashing shots on you and your team with a humongous weapon. Players will want to spread out, open fire when they can, and deal with the ads as he spawns them. Occasionally, he'll also unleash some tracking shots, which you must reposition and avoid.

You'll want to avoid getting close to him and stick to whatever long-range, powerful weapons you have. Calus boasts a plethora of powerful AOE (Area of Effect) attacks that will push you and your Fireteam right to their doom. If you need to grapple away, don't hesitate to use the Strand's grapple power to escape.

He still has AOE attacks that can devastate your team, so evade that, open fire when you can, and defeat any ads. He will periodically bring in Tormentors, which you should deal with while fighting him. They shield Calus, so you must defeat them and then wear down his shield.

When you wipe out his health pool, Phase 2 will trigger, The Veil will create an arena in the center, and you'll be stuck doing battle with Calus up close.

Now he has a sword and acts like a gladiator. He can bring up a shield again, but you can blast through it with powerful attacks. At all costs, avoid his melee strikes, so use the grapple mechanic to get out of the way.

Unload with your biggest, strongest attacks. Avoid the Tormentors, and unleash onto the final boss of the Destiny 2 Lightfall final boss. You also want to avoid the Tormentor's suppression attack - getting caught will likely mean Calus will finish you off.

There are no extra secrets or strategies at this point in the fight. Just continue to dish out the damage and avoid the attacks of Calus. He has nothing special as long as you stay away.

After you defeat him, there's plenty to do, as well. You can start working on exotics like the Winterbite, unlock the Strand subclass, and more. Destiny 2 Lightfall is available now, bringing players ever closer to the end of the current storyline.

