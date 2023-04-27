All pre-order bonuses for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon and which edition to get

On April 27, 2023, FromSoftware provided the first official look at the gameplay trailer for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. As such, they also provided information on the release date, pre-order bonuses, system requirements, and much more. All available information regarding pre-order rewards has been listed in this article.

ARMORED CORE @armoredcore "Augmented human C4-621 has awakened."



ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON makes planetfall August 25, 2023. "Augmented human C4-621 has awakened."ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON makes planetfall August 25, 2023. https://t.co/7kBnxEq9zR

Those who pre-order Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon right now stand to gain a lot. It might not be lucrative for new fans, but older players will definitely understand the value of the rewards.

Full details regarding Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-order bonuses

The pre-order bonus for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is as follows:

MELANDER C3 G13 Special Customization “TENDERFOOT”

MELANDER C3 parts set (early unlock)

Emblem (early unlock)

Exclusive AC Decal

Early Unlock: The parts set and the emblem can also be obtained by progressing through the game.

You will get the above rewards for purchasing the base version of the game. However, there's a deluxe edition as well, and it will offer players a digital artbook and the original soundtrack in addition to all the aforementioned pre-order rewards.

So if you want to know which edition to get, the deluxe one is definitely worth the price. However, if you're only concerned about the pre-order bonuses, then the normal version will suffice.

The pre-order rewards look amazing, with special customization for the Melander C3 G13, early unlockable parts, and an exclusive decal. Every Armored Core player knows that a robot is finished only when it looks good.

Therefore, putting on the right decal is as beneficial as the parts that are involved in creating the robot. Apart from that, the emblem is also extremely valuable as it will be something you can show off on your account.

The Game Awards @thegameawards Here’s your first look at the gameplay of the next game by @fromsoftware_pr - ARMORED CORE VI out August 25 Here’s your first look at the gameplay of the next game by @fromsoftware_pr - ARMORED CORE VI out August 25 https://t.co/FLSYCF9OzU

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be released on August 25, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. This is a brand new addition to the franchise after a long 11-year hiatus. The game will feature modern-day graphics, enhanced customizations, difficult enemies, and challenging bosses.

Poll : 0 votes