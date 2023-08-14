Is Armored Core 6 Steam Deck verified?

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's upcoming mech-action game, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, is just a few weeks away from its official release. The latest installment in the former's rather niche mech-action franchise is releasing for both current-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) as well as previous-gen (PS4 and Xbox One) consoles, alongside Windows PC.

While the upcoming title is a cross-gen title, FromSoftware did not pull any punches in delivering a visually stunning and modern-looking mech game. Much like the Japanese developer's previous cross-gen title, Elden Ring, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is built using its latest iteration of the proprietary game engine.

As such, the game features roughly the same PC system requirements as Elden Ring, with very minute differences. And given Elden Ring shipped as a Steam Deck verified game, gamers might wonder if FromSoftware's upcoming title is also getting certified for Valve's handheld system.

Unfortunately, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is not Steam Deck verified. Not yet, at least.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is not Steam Deck verified, but it most probably will be perfectly playable on Valve's handheld PC

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon might not yet have a Steam Deck verified status, but it most probably will end up working perfectly fine on Valve's handheld device. This is because the game is built almost identically to FromSoftware's previous release - Elden Ring. Both titles even share the same anti-cheat solution - Easy Anti-Cheat.

FromSoftware's previous titles, including Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 all work fairly well, with little to no technical or performance-related issues. As such, it's likely that their upcoming title will exhibit a similar level of performance and stability on Valve's handheld device.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon also shares the same system requirements as Elden Ring, which indicates it may be playable on the Steam Deck. Here are the official PC system requirements for FromSoftware's upcoming mech-action game:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB or Intel Arc A380, 6 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 65 GB available space

Apart from the slight changes in the GPU and memory requirements, the upcoming title shares basically the same PC system requirements as Elden Ring. However, the 4 gigabyte increase in RAM might be a concern, considering the Steam Deck's very limited and shared Memory pool (system RAM + VRAM).

It remains to be seen whether Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon ends up delivering an identical and flawless performance on PC and Steam Deck as Elden Ring, when it releases on August 25, 2023.