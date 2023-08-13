How to pre-load Armored Core 6 on all platforms: File size, pre-order bonuses, and more explored

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's upcoming mech-action game, is just weeks away from its official release. With the sixth mainline installment, the once dormant series, which is all about mech customization and combat, is making its return. Although FromSoftware is best known for its Soulslike titles, Armroed Core is far from it.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon, much like its predecessors, is a mech-game, through-and-through. However, it does feature elements of traditional RPG combat system, pioneered by the developer, such as readable enemy attacks, challenging boss fights, multiple ways to deal with enemies, and more.

With the game's looming release date, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have revealed a ton of pre-release information regarding their upcoming title. Here's everything you need to know about Amored Core 6's pre-load, file size, pre-order bonuses, and more.

When can you pre-load Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon?

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is coming out on both current-gen (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) as well as previous-gen (PS4/ Xbox One) consoles alongside Windows PC. The game is currently available for pre-order on all digital storefronts, and will be ready to be pre-loaded starting Augut 23, 2023, roughly 48 hours prior to its official release.

Here's how you can pre-load the game on all platforms (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC):

PlayStation 4/5:

Make sure you have Armored Core 6 pre-ordered on you console.

Go to your PlayStation library on PS5 or PS4.

Select the game from the list of purchased titles.

And click on Pre-load to download the game and keep it ready to be played as soon as it releases.

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S:

Make sure you have the game pre-ordered on your Xbox console.

Go to your Xbox library and select the game.

Press Download to begin pre-loading.

Once the download finishes, you will be able to play the game as soon as it releases.

Windows PC (Steam):

Make sure you have the game pre-ordered on Steam.

Once the pre-load window goes live, you will be able to download most of the game's files to keep it ready to be played as soon as it releases.

On launch day, you will need to download a small patch to start playing the game.

The total file size of Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon on platforms is roughly around 50 GB, which is on par with FromSoftware's previous title - Elden Ring.

It is available in two different editions. The $60 Standard Edition comes with the base game and pre-order bonuses. The $70 Deluxe Edition includes the base game, pre-order bonuses, and the official soundtrack and artbook.

The pre-order bonus that will be granted to players who pre-purchase the game includes early unlock of a custom mech - Melander C3 G13 Tenderfoot. However, in case you miss out on the pre-ordering the title, you can always unlock the same via gameplay.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is scheduled to be released on August 25, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (via Steam).